Country-Specific Reciprocal Tariffs Postponed From July 9 To Aug. 1

DETAILS

On July 7, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order extending the July 9 deadline for new reciprocal tariff rates until August 1, 2025. The order does not affect the rates imposed on – or suspended for – China.



On the same day, President Trump shared letters on social media addressed to 14 countries showing the new rates he plans to impose on them on August 1.



We emphasize that these are unofficially proposed rates to take effect August 1, which have not been finalized or announced through official means. According to his posts, the new rates would be:



40% tariffs for Laos and Myanmar

36% for Cambodia and Thailand

35% for Bangladesh and Serbia

32% for Indonesia

30% for South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina

25% for Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia



The announced rates are same as those previously announced in April for Indonesia, South Africa, South Korea, and Thailand. They are slightly lower for Cambodia (from 49% to 36%), Laos (from 48% to 40%), Myanmar (from 44% to 40%) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (from 35% to 30%). They are 1-2% lower for Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Serbia, and Tunisia; and 1-2% higher for Japan and Malaysia.



Trump has also unofficially announced a 20% tariff on goods from Vietnam, with 40% on transshipped items. The specifics on how the government would determine transshipped goods and apply higher rates has not been made clear, nor is the 20% tariff finalized.