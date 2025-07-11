|TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Country-Specific Reciprocal Tariffs Postponed from July 9 to Aug. 1
|DATE
|July 8, 2025
|AGENCY
|Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; Department of Homeland Security; United States Trade Representative
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|August 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
|BACKGROUND
|On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration
announced a "baseline" 10% tariff on imports from all
countries effective April 5 and enhanced "reciprocal"
tariff rates for specific countries effective April 9.
On April 9, President Trump announced a 90-day pause on the country-specific reciprocal tariffs, bringing all those countries' tariff rates—with the exception of China—to the 10% baseline rate until July 9. The pause intended to give the Administration time to negotiate new rates with these countries.
Separately, on May 12, the Trump Administration also suspended its reciprocal tariffs on China for 90 days until August 12.
|DETAILS
|On July 7, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order
extending the July 9 deadline for new reciprocal tariff rates
until August 1, 2025. The order does not affect
the rates imposed on – or suspended for – China.
On the same day, President Trump shared letters on social media addressed to 14 countries showing the new rates he plans to impose on them on August 1.
We emphasize that these are unofficially proposed rates to take effect August 1, which have not been finalized or announced through official means. According to his posts, the new rates would be:
The announced rates are same as those previously announced in April for Indonesia, South Africa, South Korea, and Thailand. They are slightly lower for Cambodia (from 49% to 36%), Laos (from 48% to 40%), Myanmar (from 44% to 40%) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (from 35% to 30%). They are 1-2% lower for Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Serbia, and Tunisia; and 1-2% higher for Japan and Malaysia.
Trump has also unofficially announced a 20% tariff on goods from Vietnam, with 40% on transshipped items. The specifics on how the government would determine transshipped goods and apply higher rates has not been made clear, nor is the 20% tariff finalized.
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
|HTS/PRODUCTS
|The Executive Order continues the suspension until August 1 of headings 9903.01.43 through 9903.01.62 and 9903.01.64 through 9903.01.76, and subdivisions (v)(xiii)(1)-(9) and (11)-(57) of U.S. note 2 to subchapter III of chapter 99 of the HTSUS.
|COUNTRY
|All countries, except for China/HK/Macau
|CITE
|White House – Extending the Modification of the Reciprocal Tariff Rates
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.