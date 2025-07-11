ARTICLE
11 July 2025

Country-Specific Reciprocal Tariffs Postponed From July 9 To Aug. 1

On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration announced a "baseline" 10% tariff on imports from all countries effective April 5 and enhanced "reciprocal" tariff rates for specific countries effective April 9.
United States International Law
J. Tyler Black,Evelyn Clark,Robert Shapiro
+2 Authors
TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
DATE July 8, 2025
AGENCY Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; Department of Homeland Security; United States Trade Representative
EFFECTIVE DATE August 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
On April 9, President Trump announced a 90-day pause on the country-specific reciprocal tariffs, bringing all those countries' tariff rates—with the exception of China—to the 10% baseline rate until July 9. The pause intended to give the Administration time to negotiate new rates with these countries.
Separately, on May 12, the Trump Administration also suspended its reciprocal tariffs on China for 90 days until August 12.
DETAILS On July 7, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order extending the July 9 deadline for new reciprocal tariff rates until August 1, 2025. The order does not affect the rates imposed on – or suspended for – China.

On the same day, President Trump shared letters on social media addressed to 14 countries showing the new rates he plans to impose on them on August 1.

We emphasize that these are unofficially proposed rates to take effect August 1, which have not been finalized or announced through official means. According to his posts, the new rates would be:

  • 40% tariffs for Laos and Myanmar
  • 36% for Cambodia and Thailand
  • 35% for Bangladesh and Serbia
  • 32% for Indonesia
  • 30% for South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • 25% for Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia


The announced rates are same as those previously announced in April for Indonesia, South Africa, South Korea, and Thailand. They are slightly lower for Cambodia (from 49% to 36%), Laos (from 48% to 40%), Myanmar (from 44% to 40%) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (from 35% to 30%). They are 1-2% lower for Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Serbia, and Tunisia; and 1-2% higher for Japan and Malaysia.

Trump has also unofficially announced a 20% tariff on goods from Vietnam, with 40% on transshipped items. The specifics on how the government would determine transshipped goods and apply higher rates has not been made clear, nor is the 20% tariff finalized.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
HTS/PRODUCTS The Executive Order continues the suspension until August 1 of headings 9903.01.43 through 9903.01.62 and 9903.01.64 through 9903.01.76, and subdivisions (v)(xiii)(1)-(9) and (11)-(57) of U.S. note 2 to subchapter III of chapter 99 of the HTSUS.
COUNTRY All countries, except for China/HK/Macau
CITE White House – Extending the Modification of the Reciprocal Tariff Rates

