|TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Reciprocal Tariffs on China Remain at 10% until November
|DATE
|August 11, 2025
|AGENCY
|Presidential Action, Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|Effective through November 10, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
|BACKGROUND
|Previous Executive Orders on Reciprocal Tariffs on China:
" On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a 34% country-specific rate for China, effective April 9.
" On April 8, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was increased to 84%.
" On April 9, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was increased to 125%, effective April 10.
" On May 12, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was decreased from 125% down to 10%, effective May 14 until August 12.
|DETAILS
|On August 11, 2025, the Administration ordered a continuation
of the 10% Reciprocal Tariffs on China for another 90 days, until
November 10, 2025.
The Reciprocal Tariffs do not impact the 20% IEEPA tariffs on China.
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
|HTS/
PRODUCTS
|All products of Chinese, Hong Kong, and Macao origin.
|COUNTRY
|China, Hong Kong, Macao
|CITE
|White House – Further Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Ongoing Discussions with The People's Republic of China – The White House
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.