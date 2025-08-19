Reciprocal Tariffs on China Remain at 10% until November...

BACKGROUND

Previous Executive Orders on Reciprocal Tariffs on China:

" On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a 34% country-specific rate for China, effective April 9.

" On April 8, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was increased to 84%.

" On April 9, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was increased to 125%, effective April 10.

" On May 12, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was decreased from 125% down to 10%, effective May 14 until August 12.