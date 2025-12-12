The Month In International Trade - November 2025

Crowell Speaks

Crowell & Moring Partner Nicole Janigian Simonian Named Global Mobility Lawyer of the Year by International Employment Lawyer

The International Employment Lawyer (IEL) named Crowell & Moring partner Nicole Janigian Simonian as its Global Mobility Lawyer of the Year. In addition to Simonian's individual recognition, Crowell was shortlisted in the Global Mobility Team of the Year category. The awards ceremony was held Nov. 19 at the Savoy Hotel in London.

The IEL awards celebrate the world's leading employment and labor law professionals from private practice and in-house legal departments, honoring outstanding achievements across multiple categories. Recipients and finalists were selected following an evaluation by IEL's editorial team, considering individual and collective achievements over the past 12 months.

Simonian is the co-chair of Crowell's International Trade Group and International Employment Law and Global Mobility Lead. With more than 25 years of experience, Simonian's practice covers a range of international compliance and regulatory matters, including cross-border transactions, international trade, international employment and global mobility, investigations and supply chain mapping. She has advised companies on adopting a holistic approach to compliance in cross-border movement of goods, services, and people, recognizing the challenges presented by complex laws and regulations in various jurisdictions where multinationals operate globally.

In Simonian's profile, IEL noted, "Focusing on the intersection of labor and employment, trade, transactions, and compliance related to cross-border workforce issues, Simonian leads a multidisciplinary team and coordinates with an extensive network of local advisers and immigration counsel to ensure that clients—from emerging growth companies to Fortune 500 multinationals—understand and can minimize the risks associated with a mobile workforce."

In addition to her legal work, Simonian is co-founder and host of "Global Trade Talks," a podcast offering insights on international trade, business, law and public policy. She is a member of the board of governors of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, chairs the chamber's Global Initiative Council, and serves on the Global Mobility editorial board of International Employment Lawyer.

Crowell & Moring Ranked a Leader for Crypto-Asset Disputes by Chambers FinTech

Crowell has been ranked a leading firm by Chambers FinTech in the USA Nationwide Crypto-Asset Disputes category. Crowell's Anand Sithian has been named a notable practitioner in this area.

According to Chambers, Crowell's FinTech practice has "strong corporate, financial services and white-collar capabilities to support clients across transactions and evolving regulatory frameworks."

Chambers FinTech offers comprehensive guidance on the leading lawyers and other professionals in the FinTech industry around the world.

Top Trade Developments

Kingtom Aluminio Defends CIT's Forced Labor Decision

Dominican Republic-based aluminum extrusions exporter, Kingtom Aluminio SRL (Kingtom) defended a decision issued by the Court of International Trade (CIT) to vacate a forced labor Finding against Kingtom issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). On October 31, 2025, Kingtom filed in opposition to the U.S. government's motion for a reconsideration of the decision to vacate the Finding.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: Pier Natta, Emily Devereaux, Ivy Xun

Trump Exempts Agricultural Products from IEEPA Reciprocal Tariffs

On November 14, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order modifying the scope of reciprocal tariffs originally imposed under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, which declared a national emergency based on large and persistent U.S. goods trade deficits. The November 14 order exempts certain agricultural products from the reciprocal tariff regime, effective for goods entered for consumption on or after 12:01 a.m. EST on November 13, 2025.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: John Brew, Andrew Schlegel

European Commission Revises Dual-Use List: Highlights from the 2025 Update

On November 15, 2025, the implementing regulation updating the EU's Dual-Use Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2021/821) came into force. The update incorporates editorial refinements for greater clarity and coherence, introduces new entries, and further clarifies some existing ones.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: Vass Akritidis, Sophie Davis, Oleksii Yuzko, Chandler Leonard, and Nate Young

State Department Removes Cambodia from ITAR 126.1 Proscribed Countries List

The U.S. Department of State ("State") has decided to lift the defense trade embargo against Cambodia. Accordingly, the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls ("DDTC") will publish on November 7, 2025, a final rule amending the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) at § 126.1 to remove Cambodia from the proscribed countries list.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: Scott Wise, Chandler Leonard, Nate Young

Supreme Court Oral Argument on Presidential Tariff Authority

On November 5, 2025, the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral argument in the consolidated case challenging the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") to justify sweeping import tariffs. At issue is whether IEEPA authorizes the President, upon declaring a national emergency, to impose tariffs and, if so, whether that delegation is constitutionally permissible.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this alert.

For more information, contact: Valerie Ellis

