UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of December 16, 2024

Russia sanctions

UK Government updates factsheet on UK support to Ukraine: On December 20, 2024, the UK Government updated its factsheet setting out the UK's support to Ukraine. Among other things, the factsheet states that the UK has sanctioned over 2,100 individuals and entities, 1,900 of which have been sanctioned since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (UK support to Ukraine: factsheet - GOV.UK)

On December 18, 2024, the UK Government amended the entry for Autel Robotics Co., Ltd on the UK sanctions list under the Russia sanctions regime. This entity remains subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (Notice_Russia_181224.pdf) UK Government adds two entries to the UK sanctions list and specifies 20 ships under the Russia regime: On December 17, 2024, the UK Government added 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE Ltd to the UK sanctions list and specified 20 ships under the Russia regime. According to the UK Government, these measures, which include targeting 20 shadow fleet ships, will "further drain Putin's war chest." (Prime Minister announces new sanctions and £35 million of emergency support for Ukraine as Russia continues to attack critical national infrastructure - GOV.UK; Notice_Russia_171224.pdf)

Belarus sanctions

UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Belarus regime: On December 19, 2024, OFSI amended the entry for Mikail Safarbekovich Gutseriev's on the UK sanctions list under the Belarus sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze. (Notice_Belarus_191224.pdf)

On December 19, 2024, OFSI amended the entry for Mikail Safarbekovich Gutseriev's on the UK sanctions list under the Belarus sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze. (Notice_Belarus_191224.pdf) UK Government amends six entries on the UK sanctions list under the Belarus regime: On December 17, 2024, the UK Government amended the entries for Belomo Holding, OJSC Gomel Radio Plant, JSC Kidma Tech, OJSC Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant, JSC Peleng, JSC 2566 Radioelectronic Armament Repair Plant on the UK sanctions list under the Belarus sanctions regime. These parties remain subject to an asset freeze. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-uk-sanctions-list)

Global Human Rights Sanctions

UK Government adds five entries to the UK sanctions list under the Global Human Rights regime: On December 19, 2024, OFSI added Vakhtang Gomelauri, Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, Zviad Kharazishvili, Mileri Lagazauri and Sulkham Tamazashvili to the UK sanctions list under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime. According to the UK Government, these individuals are "responsible for violent attacks against journalists and peaceful protestors in Georgia". (UK sanctions Georgian officials responsible for brutal crackdown on media and protestors - GOV.UK; Notice_Global_Human_Rights_191224.pdf)

Other sanctions

UK publishes strategic export controls annual report 2023 : On December 17, 2024, the ECJU published its strategic export controls annual report. Among other things, the report notes: record seizures in recent years of sanctioned and strategic goods (266, up from 177 in 2022), 260 voluntary disclosures received (vs 317 in 2022), 216 warning letters issued (vs 123 in 2022), 105 no further action letters issued (vs 61 in 2022), 9 compound settlement offers (vs 22 in 2022). (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6761768fd20fc50099e18ff9/uk_strategic_export_controls

__annual_report_2023.pdf)

