Trading Carefully

1. How are you advising businesses in your jurisdiction when protecting themselves from the impact of trade wars and sanctions, and what strategies can professional services firms offer to mitigate these risks?

The key is staying ahead of the curve. We don't just help clients respond to trade conflicts and sanctions, we help them anticipate and prepare. That starts with understanding where their vulnerabilities lie and how to address them. Maybe they have a supplier in a volatile country, or a key revenue stream tied to a region under threat of sanctions. We dive deep into their operations to uncover those soft spots.

After this, we run scenarios. What if this market shuts down? What if new regulations take effect tomorrow? How would that hit their bottom line or supply chain? It's like stress testing a business for political or economic shocks. That way, when something does change, they're not scrambling – they've already got a plan. A plan that is based on rigorous analysis of those risks and directly addresses vulnerabilities.

We also focus heavily on due diligence, especially when international partners are involved. If there's a risk of sanctions or a reputational fallout, we make sure our clients are protected. When disputes do arise, we bring in solid numbers; providing valuation, damages analysis, or expert witness testimony that stands up under intense legal scrutiny, even in foreign jurisdictions.

In some cases, restructuring can be the smart move. That might mean shifting assets, adjusting the corporate structure, or setting up intermediary entities to cushion the impact of geopolitical or regulatory shocks. Our goal is to help clients build resilient, flexible business structures that can weather storms and seize opportunities.

2. Are you seeing shifts in supply chain strategies due to geopolitical conflicts? How can you help clients restructure supply chains to maintain resilience and regulatory compliance?

Definitely. We've seen a major shift in how companies approach their supply chains. It's no longer about simply chasing the lowest production cost. The new priority is resilience, especially in global industries like tech, pharma, or manufacturing, where disruptions can be devastating.

In recent years, more companies have begun exploring nearshoring and even 'friend-shoring', meaning relocating production to politically aligned or stable countries. This helps reduce exposure to unstable regions or contentious trade relationships between parties who might operate outside of the client's best interest.

We start by mapping out a client's current supply chain in detail. We look at cost, logistics, tax exposure, areas of regulatory risk, geopolitical risk, and whatever else may be a contributing factor. Then we weigh that against possible alternatives. What's the cost of relocating production or sourcing materials elsewhere? What incentives or trade agreements are in play? We put all the pieces together so our clients can make informed, strategic decisions based on real data and avoid gut calls.

But it's not just about logistics or cost savings. Regulatory compliance is huge. We work closely with clients to ensure their supply chain decisions keep them compliant with trade laws, export controls, and ESG commitments. For companies in highly regulated industries, the margin for error is razor thin and noncompliance can result in dire consequences.

The bottom line is this: we help clients build supply chains that are lean but not brittle. They have to be efficient, but also flexible and sustainable in the face of unexpected change. That's the balancing act, and that's where we come in. Supply chains are in constant tension, but with careful planning and analysis, we can protect clients by structuring in a little bit of additional slack.

3. With global markets in flux, how can businesses balance risk and opportunity in cross-border trade, and what strategic guidance can you provide?

It's a tricky landscape, no doubt. But uncertainty doesn't mean you have to stand still. In fact, for businesses willing to do the work, volatility can create just as many opportunities as risks.

We help clients navigate this balance through smart, data-driven analysis. Our team delivers valuation services, solvency opinions, forensic accounting, and economic modelling to help clients assess the pros and cons about moving into, or out of, any given market.

We start by looking at the structure of cross-border ventures. Are the legal and financial frameworks strong? Is there a tax-efficient structure in place? Are you set up to manage downside risks while still capturing upside potential? These aren't just questions for the legal team; we work hand in hand with attorneys and other advisors to connect all the dots.

We also use scenario modelling to test different strategies. Should a client enter a new region now, or wait? Is the regulatory environment likely to shift? If it shifts, will it be for better or worse? Could pending trade agreements create a window of opportunity? We help clients make better decisions with their eyes open, not based on guesswork or simply the status quo.

Finally, let's not forget about reputation. Managing cross-border risk isn't just about financial exposure – how a company handles compliance, ethics, and local partnerships also impacts brand and stakeholder trust. That's something we always keep in focus.

Ultimately, we're helping clients find clarity in chaos, and when you've got solid intel and a good strategy, even markets in flux become navigable for success.

