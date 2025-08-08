ARTICLE
8 August 2025

President Trump Announces New Reciprocal Tariffs

On July 30, 2025, the President announced that imports from India would begin to face a 25% reciprocal tariff rate
Daniel B. Pickard and Natan P.L. Tubman
On July 30, 2025, the President announced that imports from India would begin to face a 25% reciprocal tariff rate.1 In addition, POTUS announced that India would face a penalty for having purchased sanctioned oil as well as armaments from Russia in a manner contrary to U.S. foreign policy aims.2 On August 6, the President announced an additional 25% tariff would be imposed on imports from India.3

On July 31, 2025, the President issued an Executive Order (EO), "Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates" (Reciprocal Tariffs EO).4 The Reciprocal Tariffs EO modifies the previous reciprocal tariff rates established on April 2, 2025, under the initial reciprocal tariffs EO.5 The April 2 EO established a base reciprocal rate of 10% for imports from all U.S. trading partners as of April 2, and an India-specific rate of 26%.6 Under the Reciprocal Tariffs EO, imports from India will generally become subject to the 25% rate beginning on August 7, except for certain goods that are already loaded onto their final form of transit. Similarly, the August 6 EO Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation will impose an additional 25% tariff on imports from India beginning on September 17, 2025.7 This will raise the total tariff liability on imports from India to 50% once both sets of tariffs take effect.

These changes from the tariffs that we reported previously reflect the Administration's focus on relying on tariffs to level the playing field for American manufacturers and a commitment to maximum pressure to open markets for American exports. For India in particular, the secondary tariffs also demonstrate the ascendance of tariffs as tool of statecraft. The rapid tempo of changes and expansive modifications to the tariffs requires enhanced vigilance.

Buchanan's team of international trade and national security attorneys, and government relations and international trade professionals is closely monitoring developments and is ready to help U.S. manufacturers with U.S. trade remedy laws and trade policy. Our dedicated team has decades of experience supporting clients across a range of industries – ranging from steel, critical minerals, mining, chemical, rubber, and agricultural products – to ensure that the U.S. market is operating under fair and equal conditions.

