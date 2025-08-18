Alert: House Advances Bill Targeting South Africa's Foreign Policy Alignment

Overview

On July 23, 2025, the House Foreign Affairs Committee approved the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025 (H.R.2633), introduced by Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas and co-led by Representative John James of Michigan. The legislation passed the committee by a 34–16 vote and reflects growing bipartisan concern over South Africa's foreign policy alignment with adversaries of the U.S., including China, Russia, Iran, and Hamas.

The bill would mandate a full review of U.S.-South Africa relations, and authorize the identification of African National Congress ("ANC") leaders and South African government officials for potential sanctions under U.S. anti-corruption laws.

Key Findings and Allegations

The bill sets forth the following findings as the basis for its proposed regulatory measures:

Military and Political Ties with Russia: The bill recites that South Africa hosted joint naval exercises with Russia and China, allowing sanctioned Russian aircraft and vessels to operate in its territory. It also points to donations the country received from sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Strategic Cooperation with China: The bill recites that the ANC and South African government have engaged in ideological and institutional cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party, including support for Confucius Institutes and Belt and Road projects.

Support for Hamas: The bill alleges that South African officials maintain ongoing ties with Hamas leaders, including hosting three members of Hamas in Pretoria.

Legal Actions Against Israel: The bill also references the recent filing of a genocide case by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its call for ICC arrest warrants targeting Israeli officials.

Political Context

In support of the bill, Representative Jackson stated that South Africa has "brazenly abandoned its relationship with the United States" and accused the ANC of aligning with authoritarian regimes like China.1 In response, Democrats have criticized the bill as counterproductive and hypocritical. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York called the bill a "glaring hypocrisy."2

The bill is framed as a tool to support President Trump's February 2025 Executive Order, Addressing Egregious Actions of The Republic of South Africa, targeting South Africa's conduct that the administration views as contrary to U.S. policy objectives. South Africa is also subject to a 30% tariff on goods entering the U.S., one of the highest tariffs imposed on Sub-Saharan African countries.

Next Steps

The bill now awaits consideration by the full House, with several procedural steps remaining before it can be enacted into law. We cannot opine as to the merits of whether the bill will pass or whether any of its provisions will be enacted as law at this time.

If enacted, the bill could significantly impact U.S.-South Africa trade, investment, and diplomatic engagement. Although the bill is far from enactment, companies with exposure to South African markets should monitor developments closely, especially in sectors such as energy, defense, and infrastructure. We will provide an update on this post once the bill has been considered by the full House.

