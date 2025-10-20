Tariff Tune-In: Forests To Factories: New Targets In Section 232 Tariffs (Video)

In this episode, Derick G. Holt discusses the evolving role of Section 232 tariffs, including new tariffs on timber and wood products. He also breaks down new Section 232 investigations...

In this episode, Derick G. Holt discusses the evolving role of Section 232 tariffs, including new tariffs on timber and wood products. He also breaks down new Section 232 investigations into medical and personal protective equipment as well as industrial machinery and robotics. Comments are due October 17, 2025 in those proceedings, which could significantly impact U.S. manufacturers and importers.

The Make It in America Coalition is available to help companies seeking to expand production in the United States, in navigating the shifting trade and tariff landscape. To learn more, reach out to Derick or Greta M. Peisch.

