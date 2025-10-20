Tariff Tune-In: Forests To Factories: New Targets In Section 232 Tariffs (Video)

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
In this episode, Derick G. Holt discusses the evolving role
of Section 232 tariffs, including new tariffs on timber and wood
products. He also breaks down new Section 232 investigations into
medical and personal protective equipment as well as industrial
machinery and robotics. Comments are due October 17, 2025 in those
proceedings, which could significantly impact U.S. manufacturers
and importers.
The Make It in America Coalition is
available to help companies seeking to expand production in the
United States, in navigating the shifting trade and tariff
landscape. To learn more, reach out to Derick or Greta M. Peisch.
