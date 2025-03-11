The Month In International Trade – February 2025

This news bulletin is provided by the International Trade Group of Crowell & Moring. If you have questions or need assistance on trade law matters, please contact Jana del-Cerro, Anand Sithian, or Simeon Yerokun or any member of the International Trade Group.

Top Trade Developments

Coalition of the Willing: EU and UK, but not the US, Impose Russia Sanctions

As they have on each previous anniversary, the EU and UK released new sanctions against Russia on February 24, 2025, to mark the three-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. For the first time, the United States did not do the same, electing to issue a limited set of Iran-related sanctions on the anniversary instead. The EU package was more fulsome than the UK package, including new port and airport restrictions, additional trade restrictions (including an aluminium ban), enhanced military end-user restrictions, and additional asset freezes and vessel designations.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this alert.

For more information, contact: Sophie Davis, Vassilis Akritidis, Nicola Phillips, Dj Wolff, Carlton Greene

President Trump Announces America First Investment Policy

On February 21, 2025, President Trump issued a National Security Policy Memorandum ("NSPM") announcing the Administration's "America First Investment Policy" (the "Investment Policy") affirming the United States' commitment to open investment while safeguarding national security. Aimed at promoting investment in the United States from allied countries while imposing stricter measures on both inbound and outbound investments from "foreign adversaries," the Investment Policy incentivizes foreign investment in the United States by announcing a "fast track" process "to facilitate greater investment from specified allied and partner sources in United States businesses involved with United States advanced technology and other important areas." The NSPM defines "foreign adversaries" to include the People's Republic of China (the "PRC" or "China"), including Hong Kong and Macau, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this alert.

For more information, contact: Caroline Brown, Addie Cliffe, Nimrah Najeeb, Riley Delfeld, Dilan Wickrema

USTR Proposes Actions, Requests Comments on China's Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors

On February 21, 2025, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced its proposed actions following the Section 301 investigation of China's targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance.

The Section 301 investigation was initiated on April 17, 2024. Following the investigation, USTR determined that China's targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance is unreasonable and burdens U.S. commerce, in part because it displaces foreign firms and restricts business opportunities in the U.S.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: Dan Cannistra, Jasmine Masri, Ivy Xun

Cartels, Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and the High Stakes for Business

The new Trump administration is focusing intensely on "cartels" and other transnational criminal organizations, particularly in the Western Hemisphere. Many of the entities designated as FTOs today are active in Latin America and the United States and sometimes seek to extort money or have other dealings with legitimate businesses operating in their territories. The State Department's designation of eight such entities will not only raise the pressure on the entities designated but also will create new risks and pressures for companies operating in areas where these FTOs are active. Below, we summarize the recent developments and the ramifications of these designations for businesses.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this alert.

For more information, contact: Erik Woodhouse, Carlton Greene, Alexander Kramer, Jeremy Iloulian, Laurel Saito

China Technology Transfer Control Act Introduced to Strengthen Export Controls vis-à-vis China

On February 7, 2025, Representative Mark Green (R-TN-7) introduced the China Technology Transfer Control Act, a bill which would restrict the export to the People's Republic of China ("PRC") certain "national interest technology" and intellectual property. According to a statement by Rep. Green, the bill is intended as a sign to "get serious about protecting our sensitive technologies and to impose severe costs when China uses our technology for malign purposes," citing Tiktok, DeepSeek, and RedNote (also known as Xiaohongshu) as recent examples of malign Chinese influence on U.S. national and economic security.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: Jana del-Cerro, Jeremy Iloulian, Andrew Schlegel

EU-US Steel Agreement Suspending Tariffs Expires on March 31, 2025, EU Tariffs May Resume and Other Products are Affected

On February 10, 2025, President Trump signed a new Proclamation abolishing as of March 12, 2025 the quota system for the EU and imposing 25% tariffs on all steel products imported into the U.S.. This effectively puts the end to current agreement between the U.S. and the EU which kept the tariffs on steel and aluminum at bay on both sides of the Atlantic for past years.

The EU immediately announced that this U.S. action will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures. EU Trade Ministers are expected to convene on February 12, 2025, to prepare a coordinated response.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: Dan Cannistra, Maria Krestiyanova

White House Updates Section 232 Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum

On February 10, 2025, the White House released an executive order ("EO" or "Order") titled "Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States" that reinstates a 25% tariff on imports of steel and steel derivative products into the United States. The administration has also previewed a parallel executive order on aluminum and aluminum derivative product imports.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: John Brew, Dan Cannistra, Weronika Bukowski, Valerie Ellis, Emily Devereaux, Andrew Schlegel

White House Amends Feb 1st Executive Order, Temporarily Reinstates De Minimis Eligibility for China-Origin Goods

On February 5, 2025, the White House issued an amendment to an Executive Order ("EO") issued by President Trump on February 1, titled "Imposing Duties to Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China." The amendment states that "de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321 is available for otherwise eligible covered articles...but shall cease to be available for such articles upon notification by the Secretary of Commerce to the President that adequate systems are in place to fully and expediently process and collect tariff revenue" on said articles. While this amendment is a significant departure from the original text of the Order, which stated that "de minimis treatment...shall not be available" for any goods of Chinese origin, the amendment does not provide an estimated timeframe for the duration of de minimis reinstatement.

For more information, contact: John Brew, Andrew Schlegel

"Maximum Pressure" on Iran is Back: What This Means for Sanctions and Export Controls

On February 4, 2025, President Trump issued a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM-2) on "Imposing Maximum Pressure on the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Denying Iran All Paths to a Nuclear Weapon, and Countering Iran's Malign Influence." NSPM-2 directs U.S. government agencies to take a range of measures to reimpose "maximum pressure" sanctions on Iran.

However, alongside NSPM-2, the President also commented that he remains interested in a "verified nuclear peace agreement" that would allow Iran to "peacefully grow and prosper," and that he hopes "we're not going to have to use it very much," referring to NSPM-2. Ultimately, the impact of NSPM-2 will depend on how fully it is implemented and how these differing goals interact in the coming months.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this alert.

For more information, contact: David (Dj) Wolff, Carlton Greene, Erik Woodhouse, Jana del-Cerro, Anand Sithian, and Jeremy Iloulian

Crowell Speaks

19th Annual Flagship Economic Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance

The National Press Club, Washington, DC (May 1, 2025)

Speaker: Erik Woodhouse

"Trump 2.0: Overview of National Security Trade Controls"

RFG Webinar (March 19, 2025)

Speaker: Erik Woodhouse

"ESG & Sustainability: New Risks, New Opportunities, and New Government Priorities"

Crowell and Moring Webinar (March 18, 2025)

Speaker: Jean-Baptiste Blancardi

"Advanced Anti-forced Labor Best Practices"

2025 International Compliance Professionals Association (ICPA) Annual Conference, Orlando, FL (March 10, 2025)

Speaker: Simeon Yerokun

"Conducting and Surviving Investigations"

2025 International Compliance Professionals Association (ICPA) Annual Conference, Orlando, FL (March 12, 2025)

Speaker: Derek Hahn

"Your Building Blocks for Economic Sanctions Proficiency"

ACI Webinar (March 6, 2025)

Speaker: Dj Wolff

"Navigating U.S. Trade Policy for Luxury Brands Now and Tomorrow"

Crowell Atelier: Networking Breakfast for Luxury Clients (March 5, 2025)

Speaker: Maria Vanikiotis

"Tariffs & Trade in the Trump Administration: Adding Value to Your Supply Chain"

Crowell & Moring 11th Annual In-House Recovery Conference, Dana Point, CA (March 4, 2025)

Speakers: Erik Woodhouse, Weronika Bukowski

"The Trump 2.0 Administration Trade Agenda and Congress in 2025"

Crowell & Moring 11th Annual In-House Recovery Conference, Dana Point, CA (March 4, 2025)

Speakers: Monica Gorman, Aaron Cummings

"National Security Law and Business"

Duke's Center of Law, Ethics, and National Security (LENS) 30th Annual National Security Law Conference, Duke Law School, Durham, NC (February 28, 2025)

Panelist: Caroline Brown

Fordham Law School Sanctions Symposium

New York City, NY (February 21, 2025)

Speaker: Erik Woodhouse

New Tariffs and Trump Trade Policy

February 11, 2025 – WNYC The Brian Lehrer Show

Related Professionals: Monica Gorman

Trump Tariff Uncertainty Puts Businesses In a Bind

February 11, 2025 – SupplyChainBrain

Related Professionals: Dan Cannistra

"Trump Administration and Trade: Sanctions, Export Controls, Investment Restrictions, and Global Mobility"

Crowell and Moring Webinar (February 11, 2025)

Speakers: Erik Woodhouse, Caroline Brown, Jana del-Cerro, Nicole Simonian

EU prepares to use instrument against Trump's trade blackmail and 'techno-caste'

February 8, 2025 – El Diario

Related Professionals: Vassilis Akritidis, Jean-Baptiste Blancardi

Donald Trump's Tariffs, Explained

February 7, 2025 – The Verge

Related Professionals: Monica Gorman

Trump's Tariff Moves Put Energy Cos. In Scramble Mode

February 7, 2025 – Law360

Related Professionals: Evan Chuck, Aaron Cummings

How Trump's Tariffs Against China And Possible Tariffs On Mexico And Canada Could Affect Americans (video clip)

February 6, 2025 – Forbes

Related Professionals: Monica Gorman

"Trump Administration and Trade: Tariffs and Customs"

Crowell and Moring Webinar (February 4, 2025)

Speakers: David Stepp, Dan Cannistra, John Brew, Evan Chuck, Aaron Cummings, Weronika Bukowski

"Anti-Boycott and 15 CFR Part 760 of the EAR: Clarifying the Six Prohibitions, Required Reports and Compliance Expectations"

ACI Global Export Controls (February 26, 2025)

Speakers: Jana del-Cerro

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.