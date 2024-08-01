USTR Postpones Implementation Of New Section 301 Tariffs

On July 30, 2024, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced the increased Section 301 tariffs proposed on May 28, 2024, would not go into effect as planned on August 1, 2024.

USTR is still reviewing the 1,100 public comments it received. It now expects its final determination will be issued sometime in August 2024. It would then take effect two weeks after publication.

For more on the proposed changes, please see our previous post from May 24, 2024.

