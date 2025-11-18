Unlocking The Ocean Sink: Permitting And Deployment Of Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal Technologies (Podcast)

self

Episode Description

Summary

In the latest episode of the SPRingBoard Environmental Law Podcast, host Michael Hannaman explores one of the most promising and complex frontiers in climate innovation: Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal (mCDR).

As global emissions continue to rise and the path to limiting warming to 1.5°C narrows, mCDR technologies are emerging as a key mitigation tool. These technologies leverage the ocean's natural carbon cycle to capture and store CO₂, but questions remain about paths forward to large-scale deployment.

To unpack this topic, Michael is joined by Garrett Boudinot (founder and CEO of Vycarb) and Meg Holden (principal at SPR). Together, they examine the science, economics, and legal frameworks underpinning the mCDR field and discuss the social and environmental considerations that guide deployment. What are the key factors for evaluating whether mCDR technologies can truly deliver durable climate benefits? What do early pilot projects reveal about technical feasibility and regulatory hurdles? And as the field matures, how can innovators and policymakers work together to streamline permitting, build public trust, and maximize impact?

Production support for this episode was provided by Charlotte Hawes, Legal Marketing Assistant at SPR.

Takeaways

The current pace of emissions reductions is insufficient to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by the Paris Agreement, with marine carbon dioxide removal offering a promising path to removing carbon already in the atmosphere.

Key challenges surrounding mCDR include scaling technologies, ensuring legal compliance, and addressing social concerns.

Carbon capture involves point source CO2 removal, while carbon removal targets atmospheric CO2. Storage solutions include utilization and sequestration.

Ensuring the effectiveness of mCDR technologies requires robust measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems.

mCDR has the potential to be cost-effective compared to other carbon removal methods, with projections under $100 per ton of CO2 removed.

mCDR must be developed responsibly to avoid unintended negative impacts on ocean ecosystems and gain public acceptance.

The U.S. lacks a unified legal framework for mCDR, relying on a patchwork of existing environmental laws.

Successful mCDR projects require engaging local and global communities, ensuring transparency, and demonstrating positive impacts.

mCDR technologies like Vycarb's aim to become major carbon management solutions, with ongoing pilots and research to refine and scale the approach.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal (mCDR)

04:53 Understanding Carbon Capture and Sequestration

07:43 Evaluating Effectiveness of mCDR

10:12 Approaches to Carbon Dioxide Removal from Oceans

13:29 Economic and Social Considerations in mCDR

16:08 Vycarb's Technology and Its Impact

19:12 Pilot Projects and Learnings

21:50 Scaling Vycarb's Technology

24:38 Business Case for mCDR

31:20 Navigating the Legal Landscape of mCDR

39:07 Permitting Challenges and Success Stories

48:49 Community Engagement in mCDR Projects

54:13 Best Practices for Attorney-Startup Partnerships

58:10 Disclaimer

To view the original article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.