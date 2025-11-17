EPA Proposes Major Shift In TSCA PFAS Reporting Policy

Highlights

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Nov. 13, 2025, published a proposed rule (Proposed Rule) to modify the scope of the Biden-era one-time reporting requirement for manufacturers and importers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) under Section 8(a)(7) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

The Proposed Rule introduces significant exemptions and technical clarifications that were not present in the existing rule (Rule), focusing on reducing unnecessary reporting, minimizing burden on small entities and targeting reporting obligations to those most likely to have relevant information.

The changes are expected to provide substantial regulatory relief and cost savings, and maintain EPA's ability to collect meaningful data on PFAS manufacturing and use in the U.S.

The Proposed Rule will be open for public comment for 45 days – until Dec. 29, 2025.

The current rule, published by the EPA in October 2023 (Rule) after being directed to do so by the U.S. Congress under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year (FY) 2020, requires PFAS manufacturers (including importers) to electronically report information regarding uses, production volumes, disposal, exposures and hazards from PFAS or PFAS-containing articles between 2011 and 2022. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "EPA Publishes Comprehensive PFAS Reporting Rule Under TSCA," Oct. 17, 2023.) Since publication of the Rule, EPA has extended the reporting deadline twice, most recently extending the start of the data submission period from July 2025 to April 2026.

The Proposed Rule – which responds to stakeholder feedback and the deregulatory priorities of the Trump Administration – aims to reduce unnecessary or duplicative reporting, minimize compliance costs for small manufacturers and focus reporting obligations on those likely to have relevant information. The agency is now proposing several key exemptions and technical clarifications to the Rule, which are expected to significantly reduce compliance burden and costs for regulated entities. The Proposed Rule will be open for public comment for 45 days – until Dec. 29, 2025.

This announcement follows the release of the Trump Administration's regulatory agenda, where the EPA outlined several anticipated actions over the next season, including this Proposed Rule. (See Holland and Knight's previous alert, "EPA's PFAS Rulemaking Trajectory: Key Updates Across CERCLA, TSCA, RCRA, SDWA and CWA," Oct. 7, 2025.)

Proposed Exemptions

The Proposed Rule seeks to add the following exemptions to the one-time PFAS reporting requirement: