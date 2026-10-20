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20 October 2026

PFAS: Navigating The Regulatory Patchwork And The Evolving Litigation Landscape (Video)

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The PFAS landscape is evolving quickly, bringing new challenges and opportunities for organizations across the public and private sectors. This discussion explores recent legal and regulatory developments, funding opportunities for cleanup and infrastructure improvements, and emerging litigation trends.
United States Environment
Byron P. Gee,Kyle Hamilton,Matt Menezes
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The PFAS landscape is evolving quickly, bringing new challenges and opportunities for organizations across the public and private sectors. Staying ahead of regulatory developments, funding opportunities and emerging legal risks is critical for effective planning and decision-making.

On October 14, 2026, Byron Gee, Kyle Hamilton, Raven McGuane and Matt Menezes explored the evolving landscape of PFAS regulation, remediation funding and litigation. They examined recent legal and regulatory developments, funding opportunities for cleanup and infrastructure improvements and emerging litigation trends. Drawing on lessons from related water quality disputes and infrastructure development projects, the discussion provided valuable insights for public agencies, utilities, developers and industry stakeholders navigating PFAS-related challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Byron P. Gee
Byron P. Gee
Photo of Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Photo of Raven McGuane
Raven McGuane
Photo of Matt Menezes
Matt Menezes
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