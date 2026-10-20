PFAS: Navigating The Regulatory Patchwork And The Evolving Litigation Landscape (Video)

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The PFAS landscape is evolving quickly, bringing new challenges and opportunities for organizations across the public and private sectors. Staying ahead of regulatory developments, funding opportunities and emerging legal risks is critical for effective planning and decision-making.

On October 14, 2026, Byron Gee, Kyle Hamilton, Raven McGuane and Matt Menezes explored the evolving landscape of PFAS regulation, remediation funding and litigation. They examined recent legal and regulatory developments, funding opportunities for cleanup and infrastructure improvements and emerging litigation trends. Drawing on lessons from related water quality disputes and infrastructure development projects, the discussion provided valuable insights for public agencies, utilities, developers and industry stakeholders navigating PFAS-related challenges.