Minnesota Continues To Update Database For Products Containing Intentionally Added PFAS

Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency has published information on approximately 23,500 products containing intentionally added PFAS, representing about 16% of reports received as of October 2026. The agency has launched a new web page to help the public access this data, including information provided under waivers from the PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM).

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Last month, on September 15, 2026, reports on products containing intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were due in Minnesota. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) October 13, 2026, Daily Digest Bulletin, “[i]nformation on about 23,500 products is currently published. This reflects about 16% of reports received as of Oct[ober] 13, 2026.” MPCA notes that manufacturers that submitted information should not be concerned if the submitted data are not yet found in the PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM) public search portal. A manufacturer’s reporting requirements are met when complete reports are submitted with fee payment, and the delay in availability of the reported information does not mean that the information was reported late. MPCA announced a new PFAS in products data web page that “helps those who are unfamiliar with reporting to access public data, including information provided under waivers from PRISM on manufacturers’ websites.”

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