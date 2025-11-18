How To Address PFAS Cleanup In Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities

PFAS chemicals have become the focus of intense media scrutiny due to their widespread use and environmental persistence. Found in everything from cosmetics and packaging to beer, these "forever chemicals" are now under increasing regulatory pressure worldwide.

In the US, a primary concern is PFAS contamination in drinking water. In May 2025, the EPA announced its National Primary Drinking Water Regulations (NPDWR) for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS), establishing nationwide limits for these substances. State-level regulations are following suit and expanding beyond drinking water to include soil, surface water, groundwater, and air emissions.

The semiconductor industry is now evaluating how these regulations affect its operations ─ feasibility of substituting replacement chemicals to the infrastructure cleanout required for such transitions, and the current fate of PFAS chemicals within manufacturing processes. This reaction is due to increasing global PFAS restrictions and a shift from PFAS-containing products and firefighting foams.

However, addressing PFAS contamination is far from straightforward. These chemicals can form waterproof layers on tanks and pipework, leading to recontamination of replacement products. Moreover, long-chain PFAS chemicals can be detected in semiconductor discharges even after swapping to short-chain alternatives.

This challenge arises as semiconductor companies simultaneously pursue sustainability goals, reduce energy consumption amid growing supply constraints, secure ultra-pure water in the face of water scarcity, and build resilience against extreme weather events and supply chain disruptions.

This commentary outlines key considerations for semiconductor facility operators as they begin to address PFAS contamination and highlights how collaboration with external consultants can help maximize the effectiveness of their efforts.

PFAS in semiconductor manufacturing

While public attention has largely centered on PFAS in water, these substances are used extensively across semiconductor manufacturing ─ in solid, liquid, and gaseous forms.

Fluoropolymers are integral to semiconductor production and infrastructure. In liquid forms, they are present in photolithography chemistries, fluorinated heat transfer fluids, fluorinated surfactants in wet clean chemistries, and fluorinated assembly test packaging materials. They are also present in fluorocarbon process gases and reaction byproducts, as well as fluorinated refrigerants. They can even be found in the anti-reflection coatings and topcoats that remain on final products. (Research is ongoing to determine how PFAS end up in final products and what responsibilities manufacturers bear for post-consumer disposal.)

PFAS usage spans the entire manufacturing process—from air discharge and blowdown collection to frontend and backend operations, including packing processes. Because of their presence in various PFAS, residuals persist in storage tanks, bulk chemical distribution systems, and delivery systems. They are often present in the source water entering facilities due to the presence in the water supply.

Given their persistence, PFAS compounds circulate through facilities and are commonly found in wastewater and chemical or solid waste collection systems. These typically discharge into publicly owned treatment works facilities and waste disposal systems.

PFAS treatment approaches

There are several common approaches to PFAS treatment, depending on the application. Most focus on concentrating and separating PFAS to enable more cost-effective use of destruction technologies. Each method has inherent limitations. The main approaches include:

Reverse osmosis (RO)

RO is highly effective at removing both long-and short-chain PFAS chemicals. It has been proven to provide high-quality effluent suitable for reuse and is often already used in creating the ultra-pure water required in semiconductor fabrication. However, RO is susceptible to fouling and requires pre-treatment. Additionally, the process has a high reject ratio (10%–35%), which can make it impractical for high-capacity systems due to significant capital and O&M costs.

Granular activated carbon (GAC) for adsorption:

GAC removes PFOS/PFOA from water by adsorbing to the GAC solid and performs best at lower PFOS/PFOA concentrations with compatible geochemistry. Reactivated GAC can offer a cost savings of approximately 15%. On the other hand, PFAS may compete with natural organics and other contaminants, and its effectiveness can decrease based on the subject chemical's chain length. For higher concentrations, GAC would be ineffective, but can still be considered for polishing prior to discharge.

Resin for ion exchange and adsorption:

Engineered resins enable enhanced "selectivity", for PFOS/PFOA removal from water. While this approach often requires a smaller equipment footprint than GAC, selectivity comes with higher media costs and may incur increased pumping costs due to media density. Despite higher capital costs, waste media volumes can help offset overall expenses.

Fractionation:

This method introduces gas bubbles into contaminated water, creating a PFAS-enriched foam layer that can be collected and removed, separating the contaminants from the water. This PFAS foam concentrate can be treated using various destruction technologies. The key element is the process-specific contact time needed for fractionation. This variable improves as the concentration increases, again making the case for understanding PFAS movement through water and wastewater systems to avoid unnecessary dilution and handling.

Once one of these separation or concentration technologies has been employed, the waste products containing PFAs can then be treated onsite with destruction technologies, or the reduced volume can be sent offsite for treatment or disposal. Current destruction methods rely on batch or single-digit gallon-per-minute flows for continuous treatment. These expensive, high-energy requirements lead to high capital and operating expenses. The greater the reduction of treatment volume through separation, the more cost-effective destruction becomes.

It's important to note that these approaches address PFAS only within the process water system, and do not account for its presence in the semiconductor fabrication process. Nor do they address the root cause. For this reason, many facility operators choose to work with specialized consultants to ensure they are managing the project effectively and developing comprehensive, cost-efficient plans.

Working with consultants:

Specialized consultants offer a range of services that may be outside the scope of a typical semiconductor fabrication operator.

One of the most essential services is advisory and litigation support. Consultants help identify PFAS presence throughout the facility and sources within the supply chain, assess reporting requirements (e.g., Toxic Release Inventory and Toxic Substances Control Act), and provide guidance on product stewardship. This foundational information sets a baseline for risk that can drive a discussion of next steps and planning needs.

Another common need is infrastructure cleanout support, which includes cleaning chemical storage equipment and fire suppression systems containing PFAS. Consultants also assist with recommending replacements —such as transitioning to fluorine-free firefighting foams —and provide planning, permitting, system upgrades, and testing.

Characterization is often required to understand the presence of PFAS throughout the facility. This involves identifying and quantifying PFAS concentrations in wastewater and air, enabling optimization of wastewater and exhaust air processes – another valuable offering that may be outside the capabilities of a typical semiconductor fabrication facility operation. And of course, solutions for water and solids treatment, abatement, handling, and destruction are the natural outcome of the preceding services.

Arcadis offers a Vulnerability Management Tool (VMT) to help assess high-level risk. VMT contextualizes site locations with nearby risks and threats, and provides information regarding surface water, geology, and fire stations. It tracks location details of nearby airports that may utilize PFAS. This data gives context to how your site might be vulnerable to regulatory interest in PFAS sources in the area, as well as providing information on who the more likely contributors may be.

The tool also maps surface water bodies, flow pathways, and conditions to trace PFAS transport. It provides information on wetland conditions that may influence the transport of PFAS and summarizes soil conditions to assess the potential for PFAS transport.

Steps for evaluating PFAS strategies: How to start

Semiconductor fabrication facility owners and operators can take three key steps—often with support from specialized consultants—to effectively address PFAS challenges:

1. Understand the problem

Do you know where PFAS is entering your processes? A thorough examination of your system is essential to identify how PFAS is making its way into waste streams — whether liquid, solid, or gas. Understanding regulatory requirements for these waste streams may require maintaining a regulatory tracker to stay organized in this rapidly evolving and complex landscape. Partnering with a consultant who actively monitors these regulations and maintains relationships with regulators to know what is coming can aid this effort.

As with most challenges, understanding the problem begins with gathering, analyzing, and visualizing data. This enables you to rank conditions and risks, which will greatly assist in addressing your specific situation.

2. Have a combined assessment

A holistic view of your systems is essential—piecemeal or "band-aid" solutions are unlikely to succeed. What are your water reuse goals?

What sustainability goals are you aiming for, particularly around water, and how can you meet some of those goals?

Can you reuse water in your processes, while ensuring you're not discharging PFAS?

Beyond water, PFAS is used in other forms —solids and gases. These must be integrated into a comprehensive needs assessment to ensure all sources and pathways are addressed.

3. Don't overlook air emissions

Although less frequently reported, PFAS can be present through the fabrication process—including the facility's air. While water has been the primary focus of regulations, air-related PFAS rules are emerging. Existing air scrubbers and thermal oxidizers may offer partial treatment, but in many cases, they are insufficient. Moreover, these systems only address the air as it leaves the facility. Worker safety within the facility is another concern and should not be overlooked when evaluating your problem.

Addressing PFAS is a globally significant challenge across many industries. Semiconductor fabrication is particularly complex due to the extensive use of PFAS chemicals throughout the fabrication process. Collaborating with external experts can help accelerate your cleanup and transition program while managing associated costs.

