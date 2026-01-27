ARTICLE
27 January 2026

California AG Tells Plastic Bag Manufacturers To Throw Out False Recyclability Claims

California AG Rob Bonta settled for a total of over $3.35 million with three plastic bag producers to resolve allegations that their bags failed to meet...
  • California AG Rob Bonta settled for a total of over $3.35 million with three plastic bag producers to resolve allegations that their bags failed to meet the state's recyclability requirements and they misrepresented the recyclability of the bags in violation of state consumer protection and environmental laws.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Novolex Holdings, LLC, Inteplast Group Corporation, and Mettler Packaging LLC will pay civil penalties and attorneys' fees and costs, and Inteplast and Mettler are enjoined from selling noncompliant plastic bags in the state.
  • We have previously reported on the investigation preceding this settlement, and have also covered similar enforcement by the Arizona and Connecticut AGs on claims related to the recyclability of plastic bags.

