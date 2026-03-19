California's Textile EPR Law Approaches Its First Compliance Deadline

CalRecycle has selected Landbell USA to serve as the Producer Responsibility Organization ("PRO") for California's Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024...

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CalRecycle has selected Landbell USA to serve as the Producer Responsibility Organization (“PRO”) for California's Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024, also known as SB 707. SB 707 was enacted with the purpose of decreasing the amount of textiles and apparel that end up in landfills and increasing the reuse, repair, and recycling of apparel and textiles. The stated purpose of the SB 707 extended producer responsibility program is to emphasize repair and reuse, and to minimize certain impacts of the textile industry, including its environmental impacts.

All producers of covered products must join the PRO by July 1, 2026. Producers include manufacturers, brands, importers, distributors, retailers, and wholesalers who have $1,000,000 or more in annual aggregate global turnover per year and sell, offer for sale, or distribute covered products into California. Covered products are limited to apparel and textile articles, including clothing, curtains and other fabric window coverings, bedding, towels, and linens.

As the PRO, Landbell USA will be responsible for establishing a statewide textile collection network, implementing textile sorting and processing infrastructure, educating the public about proper textile disposal and recycling, and developing new textile recycling technologies. In addition, Landbell USA will be responsible for preparing a statewide needs assessment to determine the necessary steps and investments for achieving SB 707's objectives. Landbell USA must prepare this assessment by March 1, 2027.

We will continue monitoring the implementation of SB 707.

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