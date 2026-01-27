Carbon Quarterly–Volume 13

Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation, resiliency planning, and energy efficiency at nearly every level of government and business. Changes in carbon—and, more broadly, greenhouse gas—policies have the potential to broadly impact our lives and livelihoods. Carbon Quarterly offers a rundown of attention-worthy developments.

IN THIS ISSUE

Carbon Spotlight

COP30: Legal and Policy Analysis of Outcomes and Controversies

Carbon Policy

Japan's Movement Toward Mandatory Carbon Emissions Trading

Department of Energy Implements Big Beautiful Bill's Changes to Loan Programs Office

Singapore's New Guide on Quality-Related Claims: Tips to Avoid Greenwashing Risks

California and Washington Carbon Market Updates

Carbon Litigation

From Berkeley to Albany: Navigating the Pause in New York's Electrification Law

Recent Activity in Federal Challenges to Climate Superfund Laws

Clipping the Wings on ESG Stewardship: Judge Issues Final Judgment in Spence v. American Airlines Proxy Voting Case

Carbon Trading and Investment

CFTC Withdraws Guidance Regarding Listing Voluntary Carbon Credit Derivative Contracts

Betting on This Month's Electric Bill: CFTC Staff Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Electricity Binary Options

