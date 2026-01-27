ARTICLE
27 January 2026

Carbon Quarterly–Volume 13

United States Environment
Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation, resiliency planning, and energy efficiency at nearly every level of government and business. Changes in carbon—and, more broadly, greenhouse gas—policies have the potential to broadly impact our lives and livelihoods. Carbon Quarterly offers a rundown of attention-worthy developments.

IN THIS ISSUE

Carbon Spotlight

  • COP30: Legal and Policy Analysis of Outcomes and Controversies

Carbon Policy

  • Japan's Movement Toward Mandatory Carbon Emissions Trading
  • Department of Energy Implements Big Beautiful Bill's Changes to Loan Programs Office
  • Singapore's New Guide on Quality-Related Claims: Tips to Avoid Greenwashing Risks
  • California and Washington Carbon Market Updates

Carbon Litigation

  • From Berkeley to Albany: Navigating the Pause in New York's Electrification Law
  • Recent Activity in Federal Challenges to Climate Superfund Laws
  • Clipping the Wings on ESG Stewardship: Judge Issues Final Judgment in Spence v. American Airlines Proxy Voting Case

Carbon Trading and Investment

  • CFTC Withdraws Guidance Regarding Listing Voluntary Carbon Credit Derivative Contracts
  • Betting on This Month's Electric Bill: CFTC Staff Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Electricity Binary Options

VIEW CARBON QUARTERLY – VOLUME 13 HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

