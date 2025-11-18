ARTICLE
18 November 2025

Texas Granted Primacy Over Class VI Carbon Sequestration Wells

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Baker Botts LLP logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
On November 12, 2025, the Railroad Commission of Texas ("RRC") and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") announced that EPA had granted...
United States Environment
Samia R. Broadaway,Katie Windle, and Aileen M. Hooks
Baker Botts LLP are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)

On November 12, 2025, the Railroad Commission of Texas ("RRC") and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") announced that EPA had granted Texas primary enforcement authority ("primacy") under the Safe Drinking Water Act to administer the Class VI Underground Injection Control program in the state of Texas. Texas applied for Class VI primacy in December 2022, and EPA proposed to approve Texas's application in June 2025. Texas is now the sixth state to receive primacy over Class VI carbon sequestration wells.

To this point, geologic storage projects in Texas have been required to obtain both a state- and a federally-issued authorization. Going forward, such projects will only require a RRC-issued permit to authorize the construction of a Class VI well and the underground injection of CO2 for geologic storage.

The final rule will become effective 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register. A copy of the prepublication final rule is attached, along with press statements from EPA and the RRC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Samia R. Broadaway
Samia R. Broadaway
Photo of Katie Windle
Katie Windle
Photo of Aileen M. Hooks
Aileen M. Hooks
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More