Chemical And Material Risk Management Program TSCA Market Analysis — A Conversation With Patricia Underwood, Ph.D., DABT, MBA And Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. (Podcast)

This week, I discuss with Patricia Underwood, Ph.D., DABT, MBA, Chief Toxicologist, Principal Director – Chemical and Material Risk Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense, and my colleague, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry for B&C and The Acta Group (Acta®), our consulting affiliate, the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) recent Request for Information (RFI) on chemicals undergoing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) review as part of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6 risk evaluation process. DOD has a significant need for certain chemicals but admittedly has no tracking system for upstream applications of chemicals to understand the implications of EPA's identification of high priority substances and risk evaluation of them under TSCA Section 6. Dr. Underwood and Dr. Engler discuss the recent RFI issued by DOD to provide this line of sight and they reflect upon the growing importance of supply chain transparency in DOD applications and in the private sector as a whole.

To obtain additional information on the chemical and material risk management program writ large, look at the Defense Environmental Network and Information Exchange (DENIX) website for the Department of Defense, www.denix.osd.mil.

