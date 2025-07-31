Update: Minnesota To Delay PFAS Reporting Deadline

Last month, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced that it would delay the January 1, 2026, reporting deadline for manufacturers of intentionally added PFAS-containing products. Though MPCA did not provide the new deadline at that time, it announced last week that the deadline has been extended six months to July 1, 2026. In its announcement, MPCA states that the six-month extension should give manufacturers more time to coordinate with suppliers to report on their behalf and become familiar with the reporting platform that MPCA expects to release for testing this fall. We will continue to monitor MPCA actions as it finalizes its rulemaking process through the fall.

