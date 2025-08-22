ARTICLE
22 August 2025

TSCA Reform — Nine Years Later: Risk Evaluation Session (Podcast)

On June 25, 2025, B&C, along with the Environmental Law Institute and the George Washington University Milken Institute of Public Health, sponsored the all-day virtual conference, TSCA Reform — Nine Years Later. The conference was hugely successful and almost 1,000 people registered for it. The quality of the discussion, the caliber of the participants, and the timeliness of the content motivated us to repurpose the substantive sessions to enable our podcast audience to listen to the sessions in this venue. The topic of this podcast is the panel discussion on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) risk evaluation process under the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg). The panel discussed various aspects of EPA's risk evaluation of chemical substances under Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6. The panel experts touch upon crucially important issues, including EPA's reconsideration of the risk framework rule and the legal challenge to it, EPA's pivot away from the whole chemical approach, the incorporation of cumulative risk assessment (CRA) approaches, and much, much more.

