Changes In Minnesota's Intentionally-Added PFAS Law Enforcement Timeline Extension And Expanded Exemptions

In 2023, Minnesota enacted Amara's Law (Minn. Stat. § 116.943), requiring certain reporting and implementing prohibitions of intentionally-added PFAS in certain products. The law requires manufacturers of intentionally-added PFAS-containing products to report specified information to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) by January 1, 2026. These reports must include the type of PFAS added to the product and its purpose in the product. In June, the MPCA stated its intent to extend the reporting deadline, but did not specify a date.

On July 23, the MPCA announced that the reporting deadline would be extended from January 1, 2026 to July 1, 2026. This provides an additional six months for manufacturers to submit their initial reports of products sold in Minnesota that contain intentionally-added PFAS. This extension means that manufacturers will have three years between when the law was enacted and the reporting date. The MPCA stated that the extension was justified to allow manufacturers more time to "establish agreements with suppliers to report on their behalf" and to "become familiar with a new reporting platform." The agency also stated that its decision was made in light of ongoing engagement with stakeholders.

This reporting deadline extension comes on the heels of the 2025 Minnesota Legislature expanding the list product categories that are exempt from the provisions of Amara's Law (Minn. Sess. Laws 1Sp2025 ch. 1, art. 4, s. 19 and 20). The list of exemptions has been expanded to include products that contain intentionally-added PFAS solely in electronic components or internal components and in several types of children's vehicles.

