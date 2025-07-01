Minnesota To Delay PFAS Reporting Deadline

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced it will extend the upcoming reporting deadline under the state's PFAS-in-Products law. As currently written, the law requires manufacturers of intentionally added PFAS-containing products in the state to report detailed information to MPCA—including the type of PFAS used and its purpose in the product—by January 1, 2026. In its recent response to stakeholder comments on the draft "PFAS in Products: Reporting and Fees Rule," however, MPCA invoked its authority to "extend the compliance deadline if more time is needed for manufacturers to comply," though it reiterated that it did not intend to make substantive changes to other obligations under the draft rule at this time. MPCA did not provide the new deadline, but promised further information in the near future. Stay tuned!

