Data Center Permitting On The Fast Track In PA

With President Trump's July 23, 2025, executive order, "Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure," and Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro's prior executive order, "PA Permit Fast Track Program," efforts are underway to make the permitting process easier to facilitate construction of data centers in Pennsylvania. As highlighted at the recent Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh, abundant natural gas and water resources, top-rated tech companies and university programs, and former industrial and commercial sites suited for future development, poise Pennsylvania to be a hub for AI/data center infrastructure.

Sec. 7. Streamlining of Permitting Review. (a) The Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency shall assist in expediting permitting on Federal and non-Federal lands by developing or modifying regulations promulgated under the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. 7401 et seq.); the Clean Water Act (33 U.S.C. 1251 et seq.); the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (42 U.S.C. 9601 et seq.); the Toxic Substances Control Act (15 U.S.C. 2601 et seq.); and other relevant applicable laws, in each case, that impact the development of Qualifying Projects. (b) The Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency shall, consistent with the Environmental Protection Agency's statutory authorities, expeditiously identify Brownfield Sites and Superfund Sites for use by Qualifying Projects. As part of this effort, within 180 days of the date of this order, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency shall develop ... www.whitehouse.gov/...

