EPA Seeks Nominations Of Peer Reviewers To Evaluate Design Considerations For Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on July 23, 2025, that it seeks nominations of scientific and technical experts to be considered as ad hoc reviewers in the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Scientific Advisory Panel's (SAP) review of EPA's white paper on genetically engineered (GE) female mosquitoes for mosquito control. 90 Fed. Reg. 34864. EPA states that it will solicit review and input from the FIFRA SAP on methodologies for determining the absence of novel proteins in the saliva of GE female mosquitoes that are used for mosquito control. EPA notes that this includes specific aspects of its draft memorandum that provides considerations for developers of GE mosquitoes. According to EPA, it will consider feedback from this review in the development of a final memorandum. EPA anticipates releasing these documents for public comment in late August 2025. EPA will hold the FIFRA SAP meeting on November 3-5, 2025. EPA will post information about how to register for the meeting and provide comments at a future date. Nominations for ad hoc reviewers are due August 14, 2025.

EPA notes that nominees should be scientists with sufficient professional qualifications, including training and experience, to provide expert comments on the scientific issues for this review. Individuals nominated for this FIFRA SAP peer review meeting should have expertise in one or more of the following areas: entomology; mosquito biology; molecular biology; and analytical methods for nucleic acid and protein detection.