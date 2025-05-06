Save The Date For "TSCA Reform – Nine Years Later" On June 25, 2025

This June marks the ninth anniversary of the enactment of the game-changing Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg) that amended the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). With a new Trump Administration and the relentless pace of regulatory developments related to Lautenberg implementation, there are many issues to consider and problems to solve.

Save the date to join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), and the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health for our ninth annual conference providing updates and insights regarding the current state of TSCA implementation, ongoing and emerging issues, and related developments. As with our previous TSCA anniversary events, a stellar faculty of speakers from government, non-governmental organizations, industry, and academia will convene to inform, analyze, discuss, and debate the most pressing issues related to TSCA with regulatory practitioners and other stakeholder attendees.

This year, the conference will be entirely virtual and livestreamed via YouTube. Please check ELI's event page in the coming weeks for more information, including a detailed agenda, Continuing Legal Education (CLE) information, registration, and more.

