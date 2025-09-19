ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Alternative Power Plays: Where Does Coal Fit In? (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
The presence of coal in the U.S.'s energy mix has obviously changed dramatically over the past 15-20 years. From the continued growth of natural gas to the expansion of renewables...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Alan M. Seltzer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The presence of coal in the U.S.'s energy mix has obviously changed dramatically over the past 15-20 years. From the continued growth of natural gas to the expansion of renewables to the increased focus on nuclear energy, coal has fallen quite a bit since its peak usage in the mid-2000s.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer is joined by Fran Taglia, President of Weir International, an independent consultancy that provides mining, geology and energy related services throughout the United States and internationally. Fran has two decades of technical, operational analysis and business management experience in the financial, product development and production industries.

During the episode, Seltzer and Taglia talk about the changing role of coal as an energy source and key drivers impacting its future. How much does the political landscape impact this resource? Is a true coal resurgence really happening? What untapped opportunities are there for this industry?

To learn more about Weir International, visit: http://www.weirintl.com/

To learn more about Fran Taglia, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fran-taglia-4b355841

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alan M. Seltzer
Alan M. Seltzer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More