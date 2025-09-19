Alternative Power Plays: Where Does Coal Fit In? (Podcast)

The presence of coal in the U.S.'s energy mix has obviously changed dramatically over the past 15-20 years. From the continued growth of natural gas to the expansion of renewables to the increased focus on nuclear energy, coal has fallen quite a bit since its peak usage in the mid-2000s.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer is joined by Fran Taglia, President of Weir International, an independent consultancy that provides mining, geology and energy related services throughout the United States and internationally. Fran has two decades of technical, operational analysis and business management experience in the financial, product development and production industries.

During the episode, Seltzer and Taglia talk about the changing role of coal as an energy source and key drivers impacting its future. How much does the political landscape impact this resource? Is a true coal resurgence really happening? What untapped opportunities are there for this industry?

