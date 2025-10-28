ARTICLE
28 October 2025

U.S. State PFAS Initiatives — A Conversation With Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. And Carla N. Hutton (Podcast)

A few months ago, I recorded a podcast with my colleagues, Carla N. Hutton, Senior Regulatory Analyst for B&C, and Dr. Richard E. Engler, Director of Chemistry for B&C and The Acta Group...
A few months ago, I recorded a podcast with my colleagues, Carla N. Hutton, Senior Regulatory Analyst for B&C, and Dr. Richard E. Engler, Director of Chemistry for B&C and The Acta Group (Acta®), our consulting affiliate, on the ever-expanding and complicated scope of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) regulation in the United States. We convened a webinar on this topic in mid-May that attracted a record-breaking 1000+ registrants, suggesting to us that PFAS continues to be a topic of enormous interest. As this topic is every bit as important and relevant today as it was in May, we are rebroadcasting our podcast.

In our discussion, Carla, Rich, and I address the federal Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) reporting obligation and the diverse constellation of state-specific reporting and product restrictions that are mushrooming around the country. Keeping up with these very diverse restrictions is important and challenging to track and with which to comply. Our hope is our discussion will focus our listeners on this important, sprawling topic and offer some tips to help manage it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

