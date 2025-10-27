One Minute Matters [Video]: Is Co-Location Energy Making Data Centers Harder To Build? (With Richard Darke)

- within Technology, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Immigration topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Insurance industries
🏗️⚡ The data center industry is racing to embrace renewable energy through co-location, but what looks like an engineering solution is actually a legal minefield of overlapping regulations. Going green means navigating far more complexity than traditional builds, and projects need comprehensive planning from day one to avoid costly delays and compliance failures.
In this episode of One Minute Matters, Richard Darke shares some key legal challenges you'll need to address:
- More complex local approvals: zoning, land use reviews, and community engagement
- Federal compliance triggers: Clean Air Act oversight for hydrogen projects and Section 45V tax credit requirements
- Construction timeline risks: liability allocation for delays and tech integration failures
- Cybersecurity and IP concerns: third-party energy optimization software raising licensing questions
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.