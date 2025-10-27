ARTICLE
27 October 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Is Co-Location Energy Making Data Centers Harder To Build? (With Richard Darke)

D
Dykema

Contributor

Dykema logo

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

Explore Firm Details
🏗️⚡ The data center industry is racing to embrace renewable energy through co-location, but what looks like an engineering solution is actually a legal minefield of overlapping regulations
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Richard P. Darke
Dykema are most popular:
  • within Technology, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Immigration topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

🏗️⚡ The data center industry is racing to embrace renewable energy through co-location, but what looks like an engineering solution is actually a legal minefield of overlapping regulations. Going green means navigating far more complexity than traditional builds, and projects need comprehensive planning from day one to avoid costly delays and compliance failures.

In this episode of One Minute Matters, Richard Darke shares some key legal challenges you'll need to address:

  • More complex local approvals: zoning, land use reviews, and community engagement
  • Federal compliance triggers: Clean Air Act oversight for hydrogen projects and Section 45V tax credit requirements
  • Construction timeline risks: liability allocation for delays and tech integration failures
  • Cybersecurity and IP concerns: third-party energy optimization software raising licensing questions

Have a data center project in the works? Contact Dykema's Data Center practice grouptoday.

1696484a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard P. Darke
Richard P. Darke
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More