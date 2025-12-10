Book Release: Disciplined Entrepreneurship For Climate And Energy Ventures

Mintz are most popular:
November saw the official release of Disciplined Entrepreneurship for Climate and Energy Ventures. Developed by leaders from MIT's Climate & Energy Ventures program, the book adapts the Disciplined Entrepreneurship framework specifically for climate-tech and energy innovation.
A Social Media Toolkit with graphics and sample language is available for anyone who would like to help share the launch across LinkedIn or other platforms.
Learn more:
- Social Media Toolkit (available via the authors)
- MIT Climate & Energy Ventures Impact Report: http://bit.ly/3M6TgB1
