10 December 2025

Book Release: Disciplined Entrepreneurship For Climate And Energy Ventures

November saw the official release of Disciplined Entrepreneurship for Climate and Energy Ventures. Developed by leaders from MIT's Climate & Energy Ventures program...
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
November saw the official release of Disciplined Entrepreneurship for Climate and Energy Ventures. Developed by leaders from MIT's Climate & Energy Ventures program, the book adapts the Disciplined Entrepreneurship framework specifically for climate-tech and energy innovation.

A Social Media Toolkit with graphics and sample language is available for anyone who would like to help share the launch across LinkedIn or other platforms.

Learn more:

  • Social Media Toolkit (available via the authors)
  • MIT Climate & Energy Ventures Impact Report: http://bit.ly/3M6TgB1

