New York "Polluter Pays" Law Under Attack

At the end of December 2024, we posted about New York's second in the US "Polluter Pays" law (check the website for a copy of the post that outlines the law that was signed by Governor Hochul in 2024). Not surprisingly, earlier this week, 22 states and some private concerns sued New York claiming the law constitutes "an attack on US energy producers that will be felt by consumers." An interested phrase given that one could argue that tariffs on energy do exactly the same thing but a turn of the phrase for a different day.

The states who filed the action (close your eyes and stop reading and see if you can guess who ...) via their Attorneys General against New York include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. Others joining in the lawsuit include Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (a coal supplier), the West Virginia Coal Association, the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia and America's Coal Association.

In their 76 page complaint, the plaintiffs accuse New York of attempting to "seize control over the makeup of America's energy industry" by imposing over $75 Billion Dollars of sanctions on large fossil fuel producers in an effort to hold those that New York views as being responsible for material climate change impact in New York to task, and to specifically require that the funds that are collected as damages be used to rebuilding New York's negatively impacted infrastructure.

The plaintiffs have claimed that New York has violated the US Constitution and the Clean Air Act because the law has gone too far in its applicability and breadth. The plaintiffs also argue that the law violates the domestic and foreign commerce clauses against companies located outside of New York as well as the due process clause and the equal protection clause – invoking what some might call, a veritable kitchen sink of constitutional claims.

Green Spouts: The New York Climate Change Superfund Act (the "Act") is the second of its kind state law that attempts to hold a polluter strictly liable for past acts that have created a negative impact on the State's infrastructure and climate adaptability. The Act makes any entity or successor company that engaged in the trade or business of fossil fuel extraction or refining crude oil between 1-1-2000 and 12-31-2018 strictly liable for its share of costs incurred by the State. The emitters are being held responsible for their respective portion of greenhouse gas emissions above the 1 billion metric tons noted above.

So far, only New York and Vermont have passed these types of "Polluter Pays" laws, noting that Massachusetts, California, New Jersey and Maryland are considering them. Whether this type of State Superfund strict liability law gets traction and passage by other states and whether these 22 State Attorneys General follow up with other lawsuits in an effort to blunt the impact of these laws, remains to be seen but it is surely a further evolution/development and one which bears watching, especially in light of the new Administration federally which will likely see the Federal government take a step back from its climate initiatives and by default will leave the leadership role for climate change initiatives in the hands of state and local government.

