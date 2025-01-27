Unleashing American Energy (Trump EO Tracker)

Related Thought Leadership and Analysis

Summary

This executive order establishes that it is the policy of the United States to encourage energy production and exploration on federal lands and waters and to eliminate the electric vehicle (EV) mandate. It requires the heads of departments to review all regulations that burden domestic energy production and use, and to implement action plans to rescind or revise such regulations. The order rescinds a number of Biden's executive orders on energy and the environment and implements actions to terminate the Green New Deal. It directs agency heads to eliminate delays with respect to permitting and expedite projects deemed essential to the nation's economy or security. It also directs DOE to restart review of LNG export applications and to identify all agency actions that impose undue burdens on domestic mining.

Additional Documentation

