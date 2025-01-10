ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Energy & Sustainability Event Highlights — January 2025

M
Energy & Sustainability Event Highlights — January 2025...
Worldwide Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Upcoming Events: January 2025

Boston and Beyond

ML Strategies and Mintz Webinar: New Energy Policy and Developments with the 119th Congress and Incoming Administration
January 9, 2025
Virtual
More Info >>

NECA 2025 Power Markets Conference
January 16, 2025
Boston, MA
More Info >>

Projects & Money Summit
January 27 – 29, 2025
New Orleans, LA
More Info >>

Venture Debt and Treasury 101 with HSBC Innovation Banking and Dynamo Energy Hub
January 28, 2025
Virtual
More Info >>

New York

4WARD Global Climate & Sustainability Networking Meetups NYC
January 9, 2025
More Info >>

Greenly Summit 2025: Halfway to the Net Zero Target Date
January 30, 2025
More Info >>

San Francisco

ULI San Francisco: Adventures in Prop and Climate Tech
January 8, 2025
More Info >>

Dynamo and Bloomberg New Energy Finance – Climate Tech & Tonic: San Francisco 2025
February 3, 2025
More Info >>

San Diego

2025 IEEE PES Grid Edge Technologies Conference & Expo
January 21 – 23, 2025
More Info >>

Clean Fuels Conference 2025
January 20 – 23, 2025
More Info >>

Cleantech Forum North America
January 27 – 29, 2025
More Info >>

Toronto

Decarbonised Mines Summit: Canada 2025
January 15 – 16, 2025
More Info >>

unGALA 2025
January 23, 2025
More Info >>

Electricity Transition Hub Summit 2025
February 4 – 5, 2025
More Info >>

Exhibition on Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Batteries
February 10 – 12, 2025
More Info >>

