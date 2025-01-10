Energy & Sustainability Event Highlights — January 2025...

Upcoming Events: January 2025
Boston and Beyond
ML Strategies and Mintz Webinar: New Energy Policy and
Developments with the 119th Congress and Incoming
Administration
January 9, 2025
Virtual
NECA 2025 Power Markets Conference
January 16, 2025
Boston, MA
Projects & Money Summit
January 27 – 29, 2025
New Orleans, LA
Venture Debt and Treasury 101 with HSBC Innovation
Banking and Dynamo Energy Hub
January 28, 2025
Virtual
New York
4WARD Global Climate & Sustainability Networking
Meetups NYC
January 9, 2025
Greenly Summit 2025: Halfway to the Net Zero Target
Date
January 30, 2025
San Francisco
ULI San Francisco: Adventures in Prop and Climate
Tech
January 8, 2025
Dynamo and Bloomberg New Energy Finance – Climate
Tech & Tonic: San Francisco 2025
February 3, 2025
San Diego
2025 IEEE PES Grid Edge Technologies Conference &
Expo
January 21 – 23, 2025
Clean Fuels Conference 2025
January 20 – 23, 2025
Cleantech Forum North America
January 27 – 29, 2025
Toronto
Decarbonised Mines Summit: Canada 2025
January 15 – 16, 2025
unGALA 2025
January 23, 2025
Electricity Transition Hub Summit 2025
February 4 – 5, 2025
Exhibition on Electric and Hybrid Vehicle
Batteries
February 10 – 12, 2025
