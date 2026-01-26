The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 132: Key Developments In Wage & Hour Class And Collective / PAGA Representative Actions (Video)

Duane Morris Takeaway: The Class Action Weekly Wire is back on the air in 2026 and our first episode features Duane Morris partners Jerry Maatman and Jennifer Riley with their discussion of the key trends and developments analyzed in the new editions of the Wage & Hour Class And Collective Action Review – 2026 and the Private Attorneys General Act Review – 2026. Our virtual desk references are fully searchable and accessible from any device.

Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Thank you, loyal blog listeners and readers, for our first podcast of 2026. I'm Jerry Maatman, a partner at Duane Morris, and joining me today on the Class Action Weekly Wire podcast series is my colleague and partner, Jennifer. Thanks so much for being here, Jen.

Jennifer Riley: Great to be here, Jerry. Thanks for having me, and Happy New Year to you and to all of our listeners.

Jerry: Thanks so much. Our topic on today's podcast are two desk references for employers that we put together, one on wage and hour issues, and the other on the California PAGA statute. It's apropos that we talk about those mini-books, because after the publication of the Duane Morris Class Action Review on Tuesday, January 6, within a period of 10 days the Review and its analysis of wage and hour issues was cited in pleadings filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, so we're very honored with the notion that the High Court received our analysis within less than 10 days after publication of the Duane Morris Class Action Review.

So, we wanted to talk, Jen, about some of the areas covered by the wage and hour and PAGA books, because I think these are our hottest mini-books and bestsellers.

Jennifer: That's exactly right, I agree. These reports really capture how active and fast-moving these spaces continue to be. Starting with wage and hour, once again, in 2025, as we've seen for several years now, we saw litigation alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and related state wage and hour laws remain hot. That area remained an intense area of focus for the plaintiffs' bar. In fact, plaintiffs filed more wage and hour class and collective actions in 2025 than any other type of complex litigation. That continues to give this area in particular outsized importance for employers.

Jerry: One of the core issues that we track is the ability of plaintiffs' lawyers to certify their cases. In the class action space, obviously, certification is the holy grail. Cases rise and fall on it, and those certification rates are highest in several areas, including wage and hour. But at the same time, what we're seeing is there are a myriad of standards now that have replaced the original standard articulated by a court called Lusardi in 1987 in the District Court of New Jersey. What's going on, and what did 2025 represent in this space, Jen?

Jennifer: So, great question. So, there is a first stage and a second stage to these cases, traditionally, as you know. In the first stage, to conditionally certify a collective action per the Lusardi standard you mentioned, Jerry, plaintiffs need to make what the courts call this modest factual showing that they're similarly situated to the members of their proposed collective action. That's a fairly low threshold, and plaintiffs usually rely on declarations, from themselves, or maybe from a few other employees as well, sometimes some time in payroll records, and that's pretty much it to meet that standard. If they succeed, courts typically allow, then, the plaintiffs to send notice of the action to these potential collective action members, who then have the opportunity to opt in and join the case.

So that's the first stage. And then in the second stage, after opt-ins join the case, and after some discovery, courts conduct a much more searching analysis of whether the plaintiffs and the opt-ins are actually similarly situated. Courts then, and only then usually, dig into things like job duties, nature of the claims, the proof, and whether the case realistically can be managed through trial on a representative basis. That usually happens when the employer moves to decertify, although sometimes the plaintiffs seek a final certification order.

So that two-step approach, until recently, was almost universally applied. And frankly, it's still the dominant approach in most federal courts today. But that uniformity is really starting to fracture.

Jerry: It really is. It all started in 2021 with the Fifth Circuit and its decision in Swales v. KLM Transport Services, where the two-step process was abandoned entirely and collapsed into one hearing and one motion. And then two years later, in 2023, the Sixth Circuit opined and waded in to this area in a case called Clark v. A&L Home Care, which also collapsed the two-step process into one step, but with a different procedural and evidentiary standard. And then if things weren't complicated enough, the Seventh Circuit weighed in on August 5, 2025, in a case called Richards v. Eli Lilly, to give district courts discretion to fashion a single up or down certification hearing on these areas.

Jennifer: Agreed. That Eli Lilly decision really laid out another new framework. To obtain notice under that standard, the plaintiffs need to make that threshold showing that there's a material factual dispute as to whether the proposed collective action members are similarly situated. The defendants, though, are then expressly allowed to submit rebuttal evidence, and courts need to weigh that evidence before deciding the issue, in terms of whether to send notice. The Seventh Circuit also recognized that there's some flexibility there. If the key evidence, for instance, is in the hands of employees who haven't yet received notice, the court can authorize notice while deferring that final similarity determination. And some courts may allow limited expedited discovery to resolve the similarly situated questions before the court makes a determination.

Jerry: Well, the bottom line is, today we now have four different approaches, which is a head-scratcher, given that this is a piece of New Deal legislation enacted in 1938. And now it's 2026, and parties are still arguing over how a court should approach a certification issue and a wage and hour collective action. And this is why I think that we were so honored to be cited in Supreme Court briefs that were submitted last week in Washington, in yet another case, this one from the Fifth Circuit, called Cracker Barrel, where, the losing party is, again, getting before the Supreme Court and saying, 'you need to provide some direction here, because having four different standards makes no sense.' What we see from a practical standpoint is the same employer can be sued in different jurisdictions, and because of these different standards, there could be different outcomes based on the same facts. So, it's something we'll be watching closely in 2026 to see if there's some uniformity or change in the direction of federal courts in dealing with these certification issues in the wage and hour space.

Jennifer: That's good, absolutely. Let's pivot now to our second publication, the Private Attorneys General Act Review – 2026. So, as a refresher, the California Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA, allows employees to step into the shoes of the labor commissioner and seek civil penalties for labor code violations. So, for more than a decade, PAGA claims have been among the most frequently filed in California. Plaintiffs historically have favored PAGA over class actions for several reasons, including because of the relaxed requirements, to maintain that case on a representative basis. For instance, in PAGA, there's no requirement to go through a class certification process. According to data from the California Department of Industrial Relations, the number of PAGA notices filed with the state LWDA reached an all-time high in 2025, continuing that trend that's really been building for decades.

Jerry:Well, I know, Jen, you have a nationwide defense practice in class actions, but as a member of the California Bar and resident in both our Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, you spend a considerable amount of time defending employers in the state of California. Seemed to me there was a kind of an earthquake out there with a major decision in 2025 in theLyftcase. Why, in your opinion, was that case so significant to employers, sued under the PAGA statute in California?

Jennifer: Great question, Jerry. So that case you're referring to is Turrieta v. Lyft. In that case, the California Supreme Court held that plaintiffs in separate PAGA actions cannot intervene in, object to, or seek to vacate a settlement reached in another PAGA case. The California Supreme Court there emphasized that the state is the real party in interest, that PAGA only requires notice and oversight by the LWDA and the trial court. The California Supreme Court noted that permitting intervention would result in a PAGA claim involving multiple sets of lawyers all purporting to advocate for the same client and fighting over who could control the litigation and the settlement process, and who could recover the attorneys' fees. So, not only does PAGA not itself address such complexities, but such a messy situation would thwart the pursuit of PAGA claims contrary to the state's purpose.

Jerry: My sense is the factual backdrop here is very important insofar as multiple Lyft drivers filed overlapping PAGA actions. One plaintiff had settled for $15 million – one of the more substantial pocket settlements of the year – and the other plaintiffs tried to derail that settlement. And I think sometimes, conceptually, it's good to analyze decisions as door openers or door closers, and certainly the California Supreme Court, closed the door and shut down those efforts to intervene. Which is somewhat contrary to the general notion out there that the California Supreme Court always rules in favor of workers and against employers.

Jennifer: Exactly, I agree. That ruling gives employers much more certainty. It means they can resolve one PAGA case without fear that other plaintiffs will come in, disrupt the settlement – provided, of course, that the court approves it. Taken together, I think these developments show just how dynamic wage and hour and PAGA litigation continues to be.

Jerry: Well, that underscores the rationale for our creation and publication of these two books on wage and hour and PAGA developments to help employers understanding this patchwork quilt of laws and standards, where things stand, where they're headed, and how to navigate these risks. So, we encourage our readers to take a look at those 2026 editions of the wage and hour and PAGA handbooks. The price is right: they're for free. And you can download them, and they're searchable – you could even look at them on your phone.

Well, thanks for joining me today, Jen, and thank you to all our listeners, and we're glad you tuned in for this, first of the year installment of the Class Action Weekly Wire.

Jennifer: Thanks, Jerry, and thank you, listeners. It was a pleasure to be here today.

