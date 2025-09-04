ARTICLE
4 September 2025

FLSA Collective Actions Post-Harrington: An Arizona Federal Court Weighs In

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
In a recent blog post, we analyzed the landmark decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Harrington v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., which clarified the limits of personal jurisdiction in Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) collective actions.
United States Arizona Employment and HR
Kristine Beaudoin and Paul Smith

In a recent blog post, we analyzed the landmark decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Harrington v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., which clarified the limits of personal jurisdiction in Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) collective actions.

Specifically, the Ninth Circuit concluded in Harrington that the district court erred in assuming that a single plaintiff's participation with a claim arising out of an employer's business in Arizona is sufficient to establish personal jurisdiction over the employer for all claims in the collective action. A new order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona illustrates how courts are applying Harrington in practice.

In Vanorden v. ECP Optometry Services LLC, the District of Arizona found it lacked personal jurisdiction over claims brought by out-of-state opt-in plaintiffs in a nationwide FLSA class action. Rather than dismissing those claims, the court severed the non-Arizona plaintiffs' claims and transferred them to a district where jurisdiction was proper (here, the Eastern District of Missouri).

From a practical standpoint, this approach ensures that out-of-state collective members are not left without a forum—but it also means employers may face parallel FLSA actions in multiple jurisdictions.

The Harrington decision is already reshaping FLSA litigation strategy. Courts are actively scrutinizing personal jurisdiction over opt-in plaintiffs and are willing to sever and transfer claims rather than dismiss them outright. Employers should anticipate the possibility of defending FLSA claims in multiple venues and should review their litigation strategies accordingly with experienced counsel.

For more details on Harrington and its implications, see our full analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kristine Beaudoin
Kristine Beaudoin
Photo of Paul Smith
Paul Smith
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More