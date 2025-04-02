ARTICLE
2 April 2025

Domenique Moran On Hofstra University's 'Inside The Z-Suite' Podcast Discussing Labor & Employment Law Compliance

FF
Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz, P.C. logo

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

Explore Firm Details
Domenique Camacho Moran was a guest on Hofstra University's Frank G. Zarb School of Business podcast, Inside the Z-Suite.
United States Employment and HR
Domenique Camacho Moran

Domenique Camacho Moran was a guest on Hofstra University's Frank G. Zarb School of Business podcast, Inside the Z-Suite.

She joined host Janet Lenaghan to discuss how businesses can stay ahead of constant changes in employment law compliance. From workplace safety and equal pay to employment discrimination and disputes, they cover the key legal considerations every business leader needs to know to navigate shifting labor laws effectively.

Listen to the podcast here:

1605348a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Domenique Camacho Moran
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More