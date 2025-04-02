Domenique Moran On Hofstra University's 'Inside The Z-Suite' Podcast Discussing Labor & Employment Law Compliance

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations.
Domenique Camacho Moran was a guest on Hofstra University's
Frank G. Zarb School of Business podcast, Inside the
Z-Suite.
She joined host Janet Lenaghan to discuss how businesses can
stay ahead of constant changes in employment law compliance. From
workplace safety and equal pay to employment discrimination and
disputes, they cover the key legal considerations every business
leader needs to know to navigate shifting labor laws
effectively.
Listen to the podcast here:
