Domenique Moran On Hofstra University's 'Inside The Z-Suite' Podcast Discussing Labor & Employment Law Compliance

Domenique Camacho Moran was a guest on Hofstra University's Frank G. Zarb School of Business podcast, Inside the Z-Suite.

She joined host Janet Lenaghan to discuss how businesses can stay ahead of constant changes in employment law compliance. From workplace safety and equal pay to employment discrimination and disputes, they cover the key legal considerations every business leader needs to know to navigate shifting labor laws effectively.

Listen to the podcast here:

