ARTICLE
9 May 2025

Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights On Education Industry Consolidation – Labor, Employment, And Benefits (Podcast)

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
This episode is part of our "Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights on Education Industry Consolidation" series, where we discuss trends in higher education consolidation and closures, and outline common characteristics...
United States Employment and HR
Meredith S. Dante,D. Finn Pressly , and William C. Rhodes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1622104a.jpg

This episode is part of our "Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights on Education Industry Consolidation" series, where we discuss trends in higher education consolidation and closures, and outline common characteristics of at-risk institutions.

In today's episode, we consider the importance of advanced planning in relation to labor, employment, and benefits, to comply with legal obligations and navigate obstacles. We discuss unionization and collective bargaining agreements, the risks of failing to properly administer employee benefit plans, and the differences between affiliations and mergers in terms of the impact on employee benefit plans.

Bill Rhodes, a partner and leader of Ballard Spahr's Education Industry Team, hosts the discussion. Bill is joined by Meredith Dante, a partner in Ballard's Labor and Employment Group, and Finn Pressly, a partner in Ballard's Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Group.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Meredith S. Dante
Meredith S. Dante
Photo of D. Finn Pressly
D. Finn Pressly
Photo of William C. Rhodes
William C. Rhodes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More