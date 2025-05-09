Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights On Education Industry Consolidation – Labor, Employment, And Benefits (Podcast)

This episode is part of our "Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights on Education Industry Consolidation" series, where we discuss trends in higher education consolidation and closures, and outline common characteristics of at-risk institutions.

In today's episode, we consider the importance of advanced planning in relation to labor, employment, and benefits, to comply with legal obligations and navigate obstacles. We discuss unionization and collective bargaining agreements, the risks of failing to properly administer employee benefit plans, and the differences between affiliations and mergers in terms of the impact on employee benefit plans.

Bill Rhodes, a partner and leader of Ballard Spahr's Education Industry Team, hosts the discussion. Bill is joined by Meredith Dante, a partner in Ballard's Labor and Employment Group, and Finn Pressly, a partner in Ballard's Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Group.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.