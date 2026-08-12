PAGA Penalties Don’t Have To Break The Bank: California Court Of Appeal Upholds Trial Court’s Discretion To Drastically Reduce Civil Penalties

In a significant win for California employers, the Court of Appeal for the Fourth Appellate District recently affirmed a trial court’s decision to award just $516,965 in civil penalties for four Labor Code violations, a fraction of the theoretical maximum.

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.

Article Insights

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

In a significant win for California employers, the Court of Appeal for the Fourth Appellate District recently affirmed a trial court’s decision to award just $516,965 in civil penalties for four Labor Code violations, a fraction of the theoretical maximum. The case, Taduran v. James R. Glidewell, Dental Ceramics, Inc., is arguably one of the most employer-friendly PAGA rulings in years, and offers a practical roadmap for defending against outsized penalty demands.

Background

Abraham Taduran filed a lawsuit under the Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act (“PAGA”) alleging eight categories of Labor Code violations against his former employer, Glidewell Dental Ceramics. By the time of trial, the operative complaint had narrowed to five claims: (i) overtime wage violations, (ii) rest period violations, (iii) separation earnings violations, (iv) wage statement violations, and (v) recordkeeping violations. The parties submitted a joint stipulation of undisputed facts, which included the number of affected employees, the number of relevant pay periods, and the aggregate amounts of underpayment per employee. Taduran claimed a total of $55,985,350 in PAGA penalties should be awarded.

The Trial Court Slashed Penalties and Fees

The trial court disagreed, cutting Taduran’s requested award by over 99 percent and awarding only $516,965 in civil penalties. The court provided detailed, claim-by-claim reasons for its reduction from the maximum. Those reasons included:

Wage statements: The noncompliant wage statements did not result in any unpaid wages. When combined with separate “Production Sheets” provided to employees, the two documents together satisfied the purpose of the Labor Code’s wage statement requirements. Additionally, the court recognized that Glidewell’s weekly (instead of bi-weekly) pay periods resulted in an “enormous” penalty increase. Additionally, Glidewell had corrected the wage statements 16 months before summary adjudication. Considering these factors, the court reduced plaintiff’s requested $33,199,250 penalty down to $100,165.

The noncompliant wage statements did not result in any unpaid wages. When combined with separate “Production Sheets” provided to employees, the two documents together satisfied the purpose of the Labor Code’s wage statement requirements. Additionally, the court recognized that Glidewell’s weekly (instead of bi-weekly) pay periods resulted in an “enormous” penalty increase. Additionally, Glidewell had corrected the wage statements 16 months before summary adjudication. Considering these factors, the court reduced plaintiff’s requested $33,199,250 penalty down to $100,165. Rest periods: The violation arose from rounding fractional rest period hours, resulting in an average underpayment of $0.26 per pay period and totaling $63,464 in unpaid wages. The court applied a discretionary reduction because Glidewell’s calculation method had been established and applied in good faith, the company had agreed to change the system before adjudication, and it had agreed to repay affected employees. The court awarded $190,900.

The violation arose from rounding fractional rest period hours, resulting in an average underpayment of $0.26 per pay period and totaling $63,464 in unpaid wages. The court applied a discretionary reduction because Glidewell’s calculation method had been established and applied in good faith, the company had agreed to change the system before adjudication, and it had agreed to repay affected employees. The court awarded $190,900. Uptime overtime: Glidewell paid overtime without including “uptime” pay in the regular rate calculation, resulting in only $7,310 in total lost wages. The court concluded that the minimal lost wages and Glidewell’s willingness to repay supported a reduction and awarded $167,400.

Glidewell paid overtime without including “uptime” pay in the regular rate calculation, resulting in only $7,310 in total lost wages. The court concluded that the minimal lost wages and Glidewell’s willingness to repay supported a reduction and awarded $167,400. Bonus pay: Glidewell failed to include bonuses in the regular rate calculation, resulting in $13,433 in lost wages. The trial court declined to reduce this penalty and imposed the full $58,500 maximum.

Glidewell failed to include bonuses in the regular rate calculation, resulting in $13,433 in lost wages. The trial court declined to reduce this penalty and imposed the full $58,500 maximum. Attorneys’ fees: The trial court accepted the $1,047,772.50 lodestar but applied a 0.70 multiplier, resulting in a $733,440 fee award. The court based its reduction on several factors: the straightforward, records-based nature of the claims; the attorneys’ upward-adjusted billing rates applied retroactively to earlier work; the penalty award representing less than 1% of what Taduran had sought; and the contingency risk.

The Court of Appeal Affirms

On appeal, Taduran argued the trial court was required to apply its reduction on a per-pay-period basis, the same metric used to calculate the maximum, rather than on a per-employee basis. The Court of Appeal disagreed, holding that Labor Code section 2699(e)(2) prescribes no formula for reducing the maximum civil penalty; rather, it simply states that the court may award a “lesser amount.” Once the maximum is calculated on a per-pay-period basis, the trial court is not precluded from using any reasonable method to reduce that amount, whether by percentage, per pay period, or per employee. The Court of Appeal also upheld the trial court’s attorneys’ fee award.

Key Takeaways for Employers

Taduran confirms that trial courts retain broad discretion to reduce otherwise extraordinary PAGA penalties where the statutory maximum would be disproportionate to the nature of the violations, the actual harm suffered, and the employer’s compliance efforts. Courts remain willing to substantially reduce PAGA exposure where violations are technical in nature, actual harm is limited, the employer acted in good faith, and corrective measures were promptly implemented.

For employers facing a PAGA notice, the decision offers concrete guidance:

Investigate early and quantify exposure. A thorough, early assessment can help identify whether the alleged violations are technical, isolated, or involve only minimal employee harm. In Taduran, the parties’ ability to stipulate to a limited and precise set of undisputed facts, including the aggregate amounts of underpayment, helped the court understand the true scope of the violations and frame the penalty determination in Glidewell’s favor. Act promptly to remediate. Implementing corrective measures as soon as issues are identified not only limits ongoing exposure but may also support arguments for reduced penalties under Labor Code section 2699(e)(2). In Taduran, the court specifically credited Glidewell for correcting its wage statements 16 months before summary adjudication, agreeing to update its rest period calculation method before adjudication, and agreeing to repay affected employees. Each of these steps supported significant reductions from the maximum penalties. Document your compliance efforts. Maintaining records of payroll audits, policy reviews, training initiatives, and corrective actions can help demonstrate an employer’s commitment to compliance if litigation follows. The court’s reduction of the rest period penalty was supported in part by its finding that Glidewell’s rounding methodology had been established and applied in good faith, and that documentary evidence existed to support that conclusion. Evaluate cure opportunities under the 2024 PAGA reforms. The 2024 reforms introduced new mechanisms for employers to limit exposure by curing violations before or shortly after receiving a PAGA notice. Employers that take advantage of those provisions early, and document that they have done so, put themselves in the strongest possible position if a case proceeds to trial. Early action may significantly reduce potential penalties and strengthen the employer’s position in any subsequent litigation.

Taduran underscores that what an employer does after receiving a PAGA notice may be just as important as its conduct predating the alleged violation. Courts are likely to look favorably upon employers that promptly investigate, remediate, and take meaningful steps to prevent future violations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.