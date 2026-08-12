Illinois’ Menopause Equity And Care Act Expands Employment Protections

On August 7, 2026, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Illinois Menopause Equity and Care Act, making Illinois one of the first states to include menopause-related conditions as a protected status under the state’s anti-discrimination laws.

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On August 7, 2026, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Illinois Menopause Equity and Care Act, making Illinois one of the first states to include menopause-related conditions as a protected status under the state’s anti-discrimination laws. Rhode Island and Philadelphia adopted similar laws in 2025.

Effective January 1, 2027, the new law amends the Illinois Human Rights Act (“IHRA”) to prohibit discrimination and harassment on the basis of “menopause-related conditions”, which are defined as “perimenopause, menopause, and associated medical or symptomatic conditions.” The conditions include but are not limited to vasomotor symptoms, sleep disruption, cognitive changes, mood changes, and osteoporosis-related changes.

The Act also requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with menopause-related conditions. Additionally, it expands the types of accommodations that employers may be required to provide for pregnancy and menopause, such as flexible scheduling, modified work hours, and temperature or climate-adjusted workplaces.

Like other anti-discrimination protections, employers must inform employees of their rights relating to accommodations for pregnancy and menopause-related conditions through workplace postings and employee policies.

In addition to expanding employment protections, the Act amends the Illinois Insurance Code to impose new coverage requirements for menopause and perimenopause-related care. Effective January 1, 2028, individual and group health insurance policies issued, renewed, or amended in Illinois must cover specified menopause- and perimenopause-related treatments. The Act also requires group health insurance policies covering more than 25 employees to cover an annual menopause or perimenopause health visit for individuals 45 years of age or older without cost sharing, except as necessary to comply with the requirements for health savings accounts under Section 223 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Employers should review their policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the new law.

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