ARTICLE
29 September 2026

The EU Pay Transparency Race: Navigating The Directive And Helping Employers Keep Pace

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

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Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
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As EU Member States implement the Pay Transparency Directive, global employers face an increasingly complex compliance landscape with varying implementation timelines and requirements across jurisdictions. This webinar examines current implementation status across Europe, identifies key milestones and potential obstacles, and provides practical guidance for organizations navigating this evolving regulatory terrain.
United States Employment and HR
Christopher Anderson and Laura A. Mitchell

Guest: Pieter Pecinovsky

Details

September 16, 2026 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM EST

View Webinar Recording

Credits

CLE Credit: N/A

HRCI Credit: Pending

SHRM Credit: Pending

The journey toward pay transparency in Europe is well underway—but not every country is taking the same route or moving at the same pace.

As EU Member States implement the EU Pay Transparency Directive, global employers face an increasingly complex compliance landscape. Successfully reaching the destination will require more than simply knowing the new rules. Employers need to understand the terrain in each jurisdiction, prepare their organizations and train key stakeholders, establish checkpoints to assess progress and be ready to adjust course as local laws and guidance evolve.

Join us for a practical look at where countries currently stand on implementation of the EU Pay Transparency Directive and what global employers should be doing now to prepare. We’ll explore key developments across jurisdictions, identify important milestones and potential obstacles along the way and discuss practical steps employers can take to keep their pay transparency compliance journey on track.

Whether your organization is just mapping its route or already well down the trail, this webinar will help you assess where you are, anticipate what lies ahead and prepare for the next stage of the journey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Christopher Anderson
Christopher Anderson
Photo of Laura A. Mitchell
Laura A. Mitchell
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