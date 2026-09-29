ARTICLE
29 September 2026

OFCCP's New Section 503 Final Rule: What The End Of Disability Self-Identification Means For Federal Contractors

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of Labor's OFCCP has published a final rule that fundamentally transforms federal contractors' disability-related affirmative action obligations under Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act. This rule eliminates the longstanding self-identification requirements, rescinds Form CC-305, and removes the 7% utilization goal that has been central to compliance programs since 2013. Federal contractors must now navigate a new compliance landscape while maintaining their affirmative action and non
United States Employment and HR
Scott M. Pechaitis and Patricia Anderson Pryor

Details

September 15, 2026 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

View Webinar Recording

Credits

CLE Credit: Pending

HRCI Credit: Pending

SHRM Credit: Pending

On August 21, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) published a final rule fundamentally reshaping federal contractors' disability-related affirmative action obligations under Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act. The rule eliminates the longstanding requirement that contractors invite applicants and employees to self-identify as individuals with disabilities, rescinds the related Form CC-305 and data-collection requirements, and removes the 7% utilization goal and associated utilization analyses that have been central to contractors' Section 503 compliance programs since 2013.

While these changes substantially reduce contractors' quantitative compliance obligations, they do not eliminate Section 503 affirmative action or nondiscrimination obligations altogether. Covered contractors must still take affirmative action to employ and advance qualified individuals with disabilities, prepare written affirmative action programs (AAPs), conduct outreach and recruitment efforts, and provide reasonable accommodations.

Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorneys for a timely discussion of what the final rule changes, what stays in place, and what federal contractors and subcontractors should be doing now to update their compliance programs.

Topics

  • What AAP-related obligations the final rule eliminates, and which remain
  • What inquiries, if any, can an employer still make with respect to disabilities without running afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
  • How to transition to OFCCP's less data-dependent model of affirmative action, including non-quantitative measures for evaluating outreach effectiveness
  • Practical steps for updating applicant tracking systems, onboarding processes, AAP templates, and related policies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Scott M. Pechaitis
Scott M. Pechaitis
Photo of Patricia Anderson Pryor
Patricia Anderson Pryor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More