Mandatory Workforce Demographic Reporting Faces Elimination Under EEOC Proposal

On July 21, 2026, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) voted to approve publication of a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) that would rescind the equal employment opportunity (EEO) workforce demographic reporting requirements...

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On July 21, 2026, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) voted to approve publication of a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) that would rescind the equal employment opportunity (EEO) workforce demographic reporting requirements, including data on job category, sex, and race or ethnicity. If finalized, this would eliminate mandatory workforce race and sex reporting for the first time since 1966.

This is only a proposed rule. The EEOC still must complete the rulemaking process before any change takes effect. The proposal is part of a broader EEOC deregulatory push under Chair Andrea Lucas implementing the administration's stated opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-related federal policies. But because these are agency-level actions rather than statutory amendments, a future administration could reverse them.

For these reasons, there are many factors that employers should consider. For now, employers should continue collecting and maintaining workforce demographic data and should not dismantle compliance systems while the rule is pending.

What Happened

On July 21, 2026, the EEOC voted 2-1 to approve publication of a proposed rule that would rescind regulatory requirements for all EEO workforce demographic reports (EEO-1 through EEO-6). The EEOC's rationale rests on three grounds: minimal enforcement value (Title VII authorizes but does not require the reports), the burden on employers (the EEOC's own May 2023 estimate put annual compliance costs at roughly $273 million and 5.2 million reporting hours) and the concern—emphasized by Chair Lucas—that collecting race and sex data could itself facilitate unlawful discrimination and raise equal protection concerns.

Broader Context: Trump EEOC’s DEI Deregulatory Promise

This proposed rescission does not stand alone. It is the latest in a series of rollbacks from the EEOC under Chair Lucas that aim to fulfill the Trump administration’s campaign commitment to dismantle DEI-related policy across the federal government. Chair Lucas has stated publicly that employers “may not use information about your employees’ race/ethnicity or sex … to facilitate unlawful employment discrimination” and that there is “no diversity exception” to Title VII. The administration has shifted federal enforcement focus away from disparate-impact (group-based) liability toward intentional-discrimination theories.

What Must Still Happen Before This Takes Effect

Several steps remain before this proposed rule would take effect: Federal Register publication (date not yet confirmed), a public comment period (likely 30 days) and preparation of a final rule that responds to comments under Administrative Procedure Act rational-explanation requirements. Moreover, the potential for litigation could further delay implementation: Recall that a court previously vacated a 2017 attempt to suspend EEO-1 Component 2 collection. Congress could also seek to overturn a final rule under the Congressional Review Act, and a future administration could revisit the rescission entirely.

Until then, the current EEO-1 filing deadline of September 30, 2026, remains in force for the 2026 cycle, and the EEOC has not announced any change to the filing window. Employers should be prepared to meet that deadline.

What Does Not Change

Even if the EEO-1 rescission is finalized, Title VII's disparate-impact framework remains fully enforceable, regardless of any reporting rescission. Additionally, state reporting requirements will continue independently—e.g., Colorado's new demographic reporting law (effective July 2027) and California's existing Pay Data and Labor Contractor Employee Reports, which will shift to new job categories under SB 464 starting in 2027. Other states may follow.

Data Retention and State Privacy Obligations

Employers should continue to collect and retain workforce demographic data while the rule is pending, but retention itself carries independent privacy obligations. For example, employers covered by the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), workforce race, ethnicity and sex data is "sensitive personal information" subject to notice-at-collection, retention-limit and deletion-request rules. If federal reporting is eventually rescinded, employers relying on that purpose in their CCPA notices may need to update them. Data-retention decisions should be coordinated with privacy counsel, not just employment counsel.

What Employers Should Do Now

Continue Collecting and Maintaining Workforce Demographic Data

Maintain job category, race/ethnicity, sex and establishment information (typically drawn from a Q4 payroll snapshot). Be prepared to file promptly if the EEOC opens a filing portal before the rescission is finalized.

Continue Voluntary Self-Identification Practices

Keep giving employees the opportunity to voluntarily self-identify race/ethnicity and sex as before.

Monitor for Federal Register Publication

Determine whether you may be interested in commenting on the proposed change within the 30-day deadline. Before submitting any comment, we recommend you check in with your labor and employment counsel. Any comment filed will become part of the public record and will remain so beyond the current administration.

Consult Counsel Before Making Changes

Before making any changes to your collection of workforce demographic data, consider waiting until the rule recission takes place and reviewing the pros and cons of continuing data collection beyond the legal mandate with your labor and employment and privacy counsel.

This is a developing story. We will continue to monitor for and report on publication of the NPRM, the opening of the public comment period, any announcement regarding the 2026 EEO-1 filing cycle and related state-level legislative activity. For More Information If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Jamie L. Gross, Jeffrey Nellis, any of the attorneys in our Employment, Labor, Benefits and Immigration Practice Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.