What Every Employer Should Know About AI Governance Before The EU AI Act Deadline

Organizations deploying AI in workforce management face mounting legal and compliance risks that extend beyond privacy law. Understanding how the EU AI Act classifies workplace AI tools as high-risk...

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As organizations increasingly incorporate AI into recruiting, workforce planning, employee monitoring, and performance management, the legal risks extend beyond privacy and employment law. You may find thought leadership from our colleagues regarding the EU AI Act useful. In their recent Westlaw Today article, Yana Komsitsky, Paul Whinder, and Georgia Hill Smith examine what types of workplace AI tools are likely to be classified as high-risk under the EU AI Act and the governance structures organizations should be building to prepare for compliance, alongside existing laws governing automated processing, including GDPR and others coming online across the US and elsewhere. For businesses seeking to leverage AI while protecting proprietary information, maintaining workforce trust, and managing compliance obligations across jurisdictions, the article offers a timely roadmap. This article is useful insight for developers into the deployer assessment process.

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