Oklahoma Rewrites Workplace Marijuana Testing: What Employers Need To Know Before November 1st

If your company’s drug-testing policy still turns on what you “reasonably believe” is a safety-sensitive position, it will soon be out of date. House Bill 3127, now signed into law, overhauls the employment provisions of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana and Patient Protection Act (Title 63, Section 427.8) and becomes effective November 1, 2026.

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If your company’s drug-testing policy still turns on what you “reasonably believe” is a safety-sensitive position, it will soon be out of date. House Bill 3127, now signed into law, overhauls the employment provisions of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana and Patient Protection Act (Title 63, Section 427.8) and becomes effective November 1, 2026.

Early commentary on this legislative update has framed the change as creating new flexibility employers may adopt. For Oklahoma employers, though, the more important point is the opposite: doing nothing is the risky move. The amendment can quietly disable the policy you already rely on, and its benefits do not apply automatically. After November 1, employers will run two separate testing tracks, and sorting each position into the right one is the whole exercise.

Safety-Sensitive Positions Face Mandatory Zero Tolerance

The amendment rewrites the definition of a “safety-sensitive position.” Gone is the prior standard that let an employer designate a role based on what it “reasonably believes” could affect health and safety. In its place is a duty-based test: a position is only safety-sensitive if the employee performs one or more listed duties, such as handling hazardous materials, operating vehicles or heavy equipment, dispensing pharmaceuticals, carrying a firearm, or providing direct patient or child care. The list is illustrative, not exhaustive.

For these roles, the standard is not optional. The amendment provides that an employee in a safety-sensitive position “shall be subject to a zero-tolerance drug and alcohol standard,” regardless of any employer policy that permits impairment-based testing for other positions. Once a position qualifies, zero tolerance applies by operation of law. The statute does not define “zero tolerance,” so its precise contours will require attention, but the mandate itself is clear.

Every Other Position Requires a Compliant Written Policy

For positions that are not safety-sensitive, the amendment expands employer authority but attaches a condition. An employer may act on a positive marijuana test if the action is taken under a written drug and alcohol testing policy adopted and enforced in compliance with the Standards for Workplace Drug and Alcohol Testing Act. The former safety-sensitive shortcut no longer appears in this part of the statute.

This is where inaction by the employer can lead to problems. The expanded authority runs entirely through a current, compliant policy. No policy, or a stale one, means no new authority, and the old shortcut is gone. The amendment also confirms that employers may enforce written testing policies, including policies that prohibit marijuana use in the workplace or while performing job duties. Equally important is what did not change: employers still may not act based solely on a person’s status as a medical marijuana license holder.

Next Steps for Employers

Reclassify safety-sensitive roles applying the new duty-based list and remove “reasonable belief” language from your policies and job descriptions.

Adopt or update a written drug and alcohol testing policy that complies with the Standards Act, including its notice and adoption requirements, before November 1.

Confirm the policy applies a zero-tolerance standard to safety-sensitive positions.

Watch the federal backdrop. The interaction with the Americans with Disabilities Act, U.S. Department of Transportation rules, and ongoing federal cannabis reclassification efforts can affect what action is advisable in a given case and warrants legal counsel before you act.

The amendment does not reward employers who wait. It can invalidate the policy you have and condition the authority you want, and the exclusive remedy for a willful violation runs through the Standards for Workplace Drug & Alcohol Testing Act. A policy review now is the best protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.