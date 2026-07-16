As we reported here, on April 13, 2026, President Trump nominated James Macy to fill the third vacant Republican seat on the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or the “Board”).

On July 15, 2026, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (“HELP”) Committee approved President Trump’s nomination of James Macy as a new Republican Member of the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or the “Board”). Macy’s nomination and Prouty’s renomination now await a Senate confirmation vote.

Although the Board regained a quorum in late 2025, the two newly-appointed Republican Board Members, Scott Mayer and James Murphy, refrained from overturning Biden-era precedent in the absence of a three-Member Republican majority. If confirmed, Macy would provide the pivotal third Republican vote to allow the Board to resume precedent-shifting decision making.

The Senate’s calendar, however, could prove a further source of delay. Prouty’s current term ends on August 27, meaning the two nominations must be confirmed prior to that date or else the NLRB will once again lose its quorum. The Senate recesses on August 7 and does not reconvene until September.

We will continue to track the NLRB nominees and other developments at the Board.

UPDATE: Trump’s Latest NLRB Pick Could Swing Biden-Era Precedent