Lessons In Leadership That Stand The Test Of Time – Back To Basics: A Three-Part Series

Management trends come and go. Every few years there’s a new leadership philosophy, a new buzzword, or a new book promising to transform the workplace. Yet, despite all the change, the fundamentals of effective management have remained remarkably consistent.

Over the next three Monday Coffee Brief installments, we’re going back to basics by revisiting The Sound of Good Management, a practical management primer published in 1970 by the Research Institute of America. It won’t tell you how to manage a hybrid workforce, or use AI in the workplace, and the hypotheticals are not politically correct by 2026 standards (featuring references to “Oldtimers” and “Gal Friday”). But it does offer practical guidance on the everyday challenges every manager still faces.

As you read this series, ask yourself one question: Have the fundamentals of good management really changed—or have we simply changed the vernacular?

Part One: Constructive Feedback Never Goes Out of Style

The first chapter of the booklet is titled How to Criticize Effectively. Before you dismiss the title as something from another era, consider the situations it describes: an experienced employee ignoring safety rules and a dependable employee creating yet another avoidable problem. Sound familiar?

More than fifty years later, managers still spend much of their day coaching, correcting, and redirecting employees. The goal isn’t criticism for its own sake—it’s improving performance. Yet under the pressures of a busy workplace, even well-intentioned feedback can leave employees feeling defensive, confused, or discouraged.

The booklet promised practical rules that would “take the sting out of criticism.” I think they still do.

Rule I: Critique the Act—Not the Person

Focus on the behavior, not the individual’s character. Instead of saying, ‘You’re careless,’ describe the conduct: ‘The report was submitted without the financial attachments.’ Instead of ‘You have a bad attitude,’ try ‘During yesterday’s meeting, you interrupted two coworkers before they finished speaking.’ Behavior can be changed; personal labels usually create defensiveness.

Rule II: Be Specific About the Error

Vague criticism produces vague improvement. Rather than saying, ‘You need to communicate better,’ identify the specific conduct that needs attention. For example: ‘The client asked for an update on Tuesday, but we didn’t respond until Thursday afternoon.’ Or: ‘The lockout procedure wasn’t completed before maintenance began.’ Specific feedback removes the guesswork and gives employees something they can actually fix.

Rule III: Be Specific About the Remedy

Many managers identify the problem but never explain what success looks like. Instead of saying, ‘Don’t let this happen again,’ provide clear direction: ‘Going forward, respond to every client inquiry within one business day—even if it’s only to acknowledge receipt.’ Or: ‘Before beginning maintenance, complete the lockout checklist and have another employee verify it.’ Constructive feedback should include both the diagnosis and the prescription.

Monday Coffee Brief Takeaway

Whether you’re managing five employees or five hundred, effective feedback doesn’t require a complicated management philosophy. It requires clarity:

Address the behavior—not the person.

Be specific about what went wrong.

Be equally specific about what should happen next.

For a booklet published in 1970, the advice that has aged remarkably well. Perhaps the fundamentals of good management haven’t changed nearly as much as the terminology.