ARTICLE
15 July 2026

On July 17, NJFLA Protections Expand (A3451)

WG
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

Contributor

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer logo
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey. Our lawyers represent clients in a wide variety of practice areas. Wilentz lawyers are focused on providing our firm's clients with proactive, practical legal solutions that respond to their most significant opportunities and legal challenge
Explore Firm Details
New Jersey's Family Leave Act is undergoing significant changes that will dramatically expand coverage to smaller employers over the next few years. Starting in 2026...
United States New Jersey Employment and HR
Tracy Armstrong
Tracy Armstrong’s articles from Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Automotive and Insurance industries
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Environment and Insurance topic(s)

Under A3451, on July 17, 2026, the previous threshold to provide NJ Family Leave will be lowered from employers with 30 or more employees to employers with 15 or more employees.

On July 17, 2027, the threshold drops to 10 employees, and on July 17, 2028, the threshold drops to 5 employees.

Also effective July 17, 2026, the bill accelerates employee eligibility to qualify for job-protected family leave. Eligibility requirements for employees of covered employers are reduced from twelve (12) months of employment to three (3) months, and from one thousand (1,000) hours worked in the past year to two hundred fifty (250) hours worked in the past three months.

The law also clarifies that employees who receive monetary benefits through Family Leave Insurance (FLI) or Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI) will be returned to their previous job or an equivalent position with comparable pay, benefits, and seniority. It also strengthens protections against employer retaliation for an employee’s exercise of their rights to use, or any attempt to use, family leave.

Lastly, an employee eligible for multiple kinds of leave—earned sick leave, TDI, or FLI—can choose the order in which to use them, though they cannot receive more than one type of paid leave at the same time.

These sweeping structural changes to the NJFLA will gradually impact most small employers across New Jersey. It is important that employers understand how these changes will impact their business and their employees.

What Employers Should Do Now

Employers should review existing leave policies, update compliance procedures, and plan ahead for expanded NJFLA coverage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tracy Armstrong
Tracy Armstrong
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More