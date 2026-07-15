Supreme Court Upholds Sex-Assigned-at-Birth Athletics Eligibility Rules Under Title IX And The Equal Protection Clause

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 Title IX allows sex-separated athletic teams based on sex assigned at birth . In a unanimous ruling on the Title IX question, the Court held that Title IX and its implementing regulations permit schools to reserve girls’ and women’s teams for students assigned female at birth.

Key takeaway #2 State laws restricting participation in girls’ and women’s sports were upheld under equal protection principles. By a 6-3 vote, the Court concluded that laws in West Virginia and Idaho are substantially related to important governmental interests in safety and competitivefairness.

Key takeaway #3 The decision does not resolve whether schools without such state-law restrictions may adopt inclusive athletic participation policies. The Court’s ruling confirms that restrictive state laws are lawful, but future litigation is likely over whether Title IX or the Constitution may also permit — or potentially limit — more inclusive school policies.

On June 30, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in West Virginia v. B.P.J. / Little v. Hecox, holding that Title IX permits schools to limit participation in girls’ and women’s sports to students assigned female at birth and that state laws limiting such teams to students assigned female at birth do not violate the federal Equal Protection Clause. The decision provides significant guidance for K-12 schools, colleges and universities, athletic departments, and state policymakers navigating participation rules for school-sponsored athletics.

The cases arose from two state statutes:

West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act (2021), which bars male students from participating on female athletic teams and defines sex by biology.

Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act (2020), which similarly prohibits male students from participating on female teams.

The plaintiffs were transgender girls seeking to compete on girls’ or women’s track and cross-country teams. The central question before the Court was whether, under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, schools may determine eligibility for girls’ and women’s sports based on sex assigned at birth.

Title IX Holding (9-0)

The Court unanimously held that Title IX permits schools to maintain girls’ and women’s sports teams for students assigned female at birth.

The majority relied on the text of Title IX and its implementing regulations, including the regulation allowing schools to sponsor separate teams for “members of each sex” where selection is based on competitive skill or the sport is a contact sport. According to the Court, the term “sex” in these provisions is best read to mean “biological” sex, not gender identity.

The Court further held that Title IX does not require schools to create an exception for transgender women and girls, including those who have taken puberty blockers or hormones.

In reaching that conclusion, the Court distinguished its 2020 decision Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, explaining that Title VII employment principles do not control the Title IX athletics context, where sex-separated teams are expressly authorized.

Equal Protection Holding (6-3)

On the constitutional question, the Court agreed that the state laws classify on the basis of sex and therefore trigger intermediate scrutiny. Under that standard, a sex-based classification is valid only if it is substantially related to an important government objective.

The Court held that the states’ asserted interests in safety and competitive fairness qualify as important governmental objectives and that limiting girls’ and women’s teams to students assigned female at birth is substantially related to those interests.

Notably, the Court rejected the argument that states must conduct individualized assessments of each transgender athlete’s physical characteristics, medical treatment, or athletic capacity. The majority reasoned that legislatures and schools are better positioned than courts to address contested medical and scientific questions in this area.

The Court also declined to definitively resolve whether classifications involving transgender status warrant heightened scrutiny, concluding that the laws at issue would survive review in any event.

Practical Implications for Schools and Colleges

The immediate effect of the decision is clear:

States may lawfully enact laws restricting participation in girls’ and women’s sports to students assigned female at birth.

Schools in states where such laws already exist may rely on those laws without violating Title IX or the Equal Protection Clause.

Schools in states without such laws may, for now, continue to maintain inclusive participation policies that permit transgender girls and women to participate on girls’ and women’s athletic teams, because the Court did not decide whether Title IX or equal protection principles prohibit those policies.

What Schools Should Consider Now

K-12 schools, colleges, and universities should consider the following near-term steps: