Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast: Conversations That Matter (Video)

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In this episode of the Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast, Dawn Solowey sits down with Chelsea Hoffman to explore how one-on-one coaching can serve as an effective tool for addressing workplace cultural flashpoints, including polarizing political, social, and global issues that create tension among employees. The discussion examines situations where coaching may be a better alternative to formal discipline, helping employers address problematic conduct, reinforce workplace expectations, and assess whether an employee is open to learning and growth.

Chelsea also shares practical insights on building trust with employees, tailoring coaching to individual circumstances, evaluating outcomes, and delivering meaningful feedback to employers. Together, Dawn and Chelsea explain why coaching can help organizations de-escalate workplace conflicts, strengthen professional conduct, and create opportunities for course correction before issues become larger workplace liabilities.