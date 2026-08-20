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20 August 2026

Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast: Conversations That Matter (Video)

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Seyfarth Shaw LLP

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With more than 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
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Workplace tensions arising from polarizing political, social, and global issues can create significant challenges for employers. One-on-one coaching offers an alternative approach to formal discipline, helping organizations address problematic conduct while assessing whether employees are receptive to learning and professional growth. This discussion explores when coaching becomes the most effective tool for de-escalating conflicts and reinforcing workplace expectations.
United States Employment and HR
Dawn Reddy Solowey and Chelsea Hoffman
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In this episode of the Cultural Flashpoints VidcastDawn Solowey sits down with Chelsea Hoffman to explore how one-on-one coaching can serve as an effective tool for addressing workplace cultural flashpoints, including polarizing political, social, and global issues that create tension among employees. The discussion examines situations where coaching may be a better alternative to formal discipline, helping employers address problematic conduct, reinforce workplace expectations, and assess whether an employee is open to learning and growth.

Chelsea also shares practical insights on building trust with employees, tailoring coaching to individual circumstances, evaluating outcomes, and delivering meaningful feedback to employers. Together, Dawn and Chelsea explain why coaching can help organizations de-escalate workplace conflicts, strengthen professional conduct, and create opportunities for course correction before issues become larger workplace liabilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Dawn Reddy Solowey
Dawn Reddy Solowey
Photo of Chelsea Hoffman
Chelsea Hoffman
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